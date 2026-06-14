Govind Namdev distances himself from Salman Khan blackbuck film: ‘I was kept in the dark’

In 1998, Salman Khan made headlines after being accused of hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Following the incident, members of the Bishnoi community filed a complaint against the actor and his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu. Now, producer Amit Jani has turned the controversial episode into a feature film, Kala Hiran, featuring veteran actor Govind Namdev. However, Namdev has now claimed that he was unaware of the film’s actual narrative and was allegedly kept in the dark about its intent.

The controversy erupted after the makers unveiled Kala Hiran’s first look video on June 12, carrying the message: “Dedicated to Guru Jambheshwar Bhagwan and the Bishnoi community.” The teaser features actor Kashif Iqbal Khan portraying a character strongly resembling Salman Khan, complete with a black T-shirt and the actor’s signature bracelet. The film appears to depict the character in a negative light, while Govind Namdev is shown as an advocate seeking justice on behalf of the Bishnoi community.

Reacting to the teaser, Namdev distanced himself from Kala Hiran and said he felt misled. “I would never do a film against Salman Khan,” the actor said.

Speaking to Amar Ujala, Govind Namdev revealed, “As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made.”

He further claimed that the project was initially presented to him under a different title. “I was told we were making a film called Sambhal. At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction,” he said.

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‘Cannot consider any Bishnoi gang as my ideal’

Explaining his involvement, Govind Namdev stated that he had only agreed to perform courtroom scenes. “I was informed that there was a long courtroom sequence and that was all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our side and that we were merely presenting what had happened in court. I felt there was nothing wrong in depicting facts already on record, which is why I agreed to be part of it,” he said.

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The trailer’s description, however, leaves little room for ambiguity. It reads: “This is not just a movie; it is a profound testament to the Bishnoi community’s unwavering vow and their core principles of wildlife protection, which set an unparalleled example of struggle for the entire world to see. Inspired by the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Kankani village, Jodhpur, this film is adapted from authentic literature that brought the truth of this incident to light.”

Namdev also clarified his position regarding the Bishnoi gang controversy that has frequently surfaced in connection with Salman Khan.

“I cannot consider any Bishnoi gang as my ideal. I cannot even think of such a thing. I believed I was only performing the courtroom portion. However, what has come to light now has made me uncomfortable as well,” he said.

‘Characters are entirely fictional’, claim makers

Interestingly, despite the first look video making it apparent that the central character is modelled on Salman Khan, the makers have included a disclaimer stating that all characters and events are fictional. The disclaimer reads: “All characters and events in this film are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, places or entities is purely coincidental. Although inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident, several elements have been fictionalised for entertainment purposes and have no connection to reality.”

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Salman Khan moves Delhi High Court

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has moved court seeking a stay on Kala Hiran’s release. Through his legal counsel, the actor has argued that the film is based on the blackbuck poaching case allegedly involving him and violates a Delhi High Court order protecting his personality rights.

A vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notices to Amit Jani, Akshay Pandey and others on Khan’s plea and listed the matter for hearing on June 19. The court was informed that although the film’s release date has not yet been announced, its trailer was released earlier this week.

In his application, Salman Khan contended that the film’s poster, unveiled on May 29, contains a “blatant and obvious reference” to him. “The character depicted bears an uncanny resemblance to the plaintiff and is clearly seen wearing a bracelet that is immediately identifiable with the plaintiff and no one else,” the plea states. “The poster and the proposed film are therefore spreading a false narrative, misleading the public and appearing to be completely contrary to the actual state of affairs and court records,” it further argues.