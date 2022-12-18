scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Govinda Naam Mera actor Bhumi Pednekar: ‘On digital platforms, you have to be destructively good to get love’

Bhumi Pednekar, whose previous films Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgamati were direct-to-digital releases, said it is easy to skip to something next that is more exciting on OTT platforms.

Govinda Naam Mera marks Bhumi Pednekar's first outing with Vicky Kaushal. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Bhumi Pednekar says there is pressure before the release of every film regardless of the platform it arrives on. While the fate of a theatrical release hinges on its box office collection, a movie launching directly on a streamer has to compete for views with global content available on the viewer’s fingertips.

“On a digital platform, there is so much choice, so it has to be an incredible film to hold on to a certain audience. There is a lot of pressure. Also, people are very brutal with their opinion,” Pednekar told PTI.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

 

The 33-year-old actor, whose previous films Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgamati were direct-to-digital releases, said it is easy to skip to something next that is more exciting on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

“On digital platforms, you really have to be destructively good to get love, like Shershaah. The pressure is there but just a different kind of pressure,” she added.

Her latest release Govinda Naam Mera also released on a streamer. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the comedy thriller is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Also Read |Govinda Naam Mera movie review: Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani film feels stretched, forgettable

In the film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, Bhumi Pednekar plays Gauri, the abusive wife of Govinda (Kaushal), a background dancer trying to make it big in the film industry.

The actor said she doesn’t follow a set process to prepare for a role. “Every film has its own individual process. Every director imagines all characters and everything in the script. You, as an actor, think very unilaterally. It’s very important to kind of adapt to what they want.

Advertisement

“But I personally love creating characters. I do a bit of background work but it’s all in the limitation of what my director wants me to do. I have realised there is no method to filmmaking as an actor. The method is not having one and kind of discovering what you want every time you play a new character,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trapPremium
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trap
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...Premium
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago

Bhumi Pednekar has a diverse slate of upcoming films, which includes Anubhav Sinha’s sociopolitical drama Bheed with Rajkummar Rao, Bhakshak, backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment, suspense drama The Lady Killer opposite Arjun Kapoor, and a quirky thriller Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 09:30:54 pm
Next Story

Tripura becoming trade gateway, logistics hub of NE: PM Modi

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close