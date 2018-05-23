LOOSE LIPS: Guess the actor who has been calling herself the lucky mascot for her producers?

At an industry party recently, this actor was heard speaking to a few trade pundits, how she is considered a lucky charm by her producers. At an industry party recently, this actor was heard speaking to a few trade pundits, how she is considered a lucky charm by her producers.

Being confident about your talent is great but undermining other people’s efforts is something really unreasonable. Apart from the lead cast, even the director, writers, in fact, the whole crew plays an important role to make a good film. But since the actors become the face of a movie, they are valued more by the audience. And amid all that, here’s one heroine who has been boasting to her industry pals that she is responsible for her last few films collecting Rs 100 crore at the box office. Yes, while several actors have been shying away to talk about the 100-crore club, this young female actor feels she is a lucky mascot for her producers.

At an industry party recently, this actor was heard speaking to a few trade pundits, how she is considered a lucky charm by her producers, as their films crossed the 100-crore mark because of her. Few of these films have been opposite famous actors who anyway enjoy a great fan following. Seems like the actor in question, who has been lauded for her performance a couple of times, has taken this a bit far by completely ignoring the presence of others in the film and being boastful that she has a huge hand in its success.

An onlooker from the party mentioned that her assumption did not go down well with those present there. Many even told her that she can’t ignore the efforts of her co-actors’ massive fan following. In fact, one person went on to count her flop which had her in the lead that just didn’t appease either the audience or the critics. Post this the female actor made a quiet exit.

Oops, darling! Why say things without even thinking once about the repercussions in front of industry guys? Common sweetheart, you have been just a few films old and making big statements like these obviously wouldn’t go down well with many. Smartly, you just made an exit without contesting much. Hope it’s a lesson learned that let your work speak and not your tall claims!

