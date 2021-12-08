Jai Bhim and Shershaah are most searched films of 2021, Aryan Khan and Vicky Kaushal among top trends

Google India has announced its ‘Year in Search’ results as it distilled the top search trends of 2021 in the country. There appears to be a strong interest in regional cinema, paving the way for Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim on top of the charts. The Tamil blockbuster that focuses on real-life struggles of marginalised groups was the most searched film of the year, followed by the Bollywood film Shershaahthat starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The film was a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, and released on Amazon Prime.

T J Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim puts the spotlight on issue of institutionalised discrimination and is based on the struggle of an Irula woman Parvathi (played by Sengani) to get justice for her husband, who was arrested and tortured by police in a false case of theft. Suriya plays the protagonist, based on the communist lawyer-turned-judge, K Chandru.

Salman Khan’s Radhe, and Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom, which also starred Vaani Kapoor, were the other Hindi movies that surged on the trending charts. While Radhe was a gangster drama, BellBottom was an espionage thriller and also saw Huma Qureshi in a pivotal role. BellBottom was one of the first theatrical releases after the second lockdown ended and even fared well at the box office.

Highly anticipated Hollywood movies like Godzilla vs Kong and Marvel’s Eternals rounded up the list of the top trending movies of this year. Drishyam 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India featured on the lists as well. Bhuj: The Pride Of India had a multi-star cast, including Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi.

Here is a list of movies that made the top trends in Google Search 2021:

Jai Bhim

Shershaah

Radhe

BellBottom

Eternals

Master

Sooryavanshi

Godzilla Vs Kong

Drishyam 2

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

The film personalities that featured the most in Google Search 2021 were:

Aryan Khan: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested in a drugs case on October 2, and was released on bail at on October 28

Shehnaaz Gill: After Sidharth Shukla died from a sudden heart attack in September, fans, friends and celebrities were concerned about the mental and physical health of his close friend, Shehnaaz. After taking a break for a couple of weeks, she returned to shoot for her film, Honsla Rakh.

Raj Kundra: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn apps case, and was released in September.

Natasha Dalal: Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his girlfriend, designer Natasha Dalal in January, this year.