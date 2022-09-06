scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Goodbye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer is the story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The tone of Vikas Bahl's film can be faintly compared to Pagglait and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna play key roles here.

goodbye trailerGoodbye releases in theatres on October 7.

The trailer of Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna is out and it appears to be a dysfunctional family drama, with a hint of comedy. The three-minute trailer gives a sneak peek of the story where Neena Gupta’s character, who plays Bachchan’s wife and Mandanna’s mother, has passed away. Even though the premise sounds tragic, the film deals with the same with comedy.

Much like Pagglait and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, the film introduces us to various characters whose dialogues might sound inappropriate if presented independently but make complete sense when said in the context of their surroundings.

Watch Goodbye trailer starring Amitabh, Rashmika

The friction between the father-daughter, played by Big B and Rashmika, seems like the central premise here. Ashish Vidyarthi, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover also star in the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

Goodbye marks Rashmika’s debut in Hindi films. The actor was last seen in the much appreciated Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise where she shared screen space with Allu Arjun. The film turned out to be a pan-India hit making Rashmika a known face across the country. Rashmika is also set to appear in Hindi films Mission Majnu, with Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a strict cop to Ranveer Singh’s rule-breaking rider. Watch their new ad

Goodbye has been produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Saraswati Ent Pvt Ltd, Viraj Sawant and Vikas Bahl.

Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 7. Bahl is known for helming films like Super 30, Queen and Shaandaar. Bahl was accused of misconduct during the #MeToo movement but an internal investigation by Super 30 producers cleared him. At the time, Kangana had also levelled accusations against Bahl.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:36:02 pm
Next Story

Locals demolish madrasa in Goalpara in protest against alleged jihadi activities in its premises

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement