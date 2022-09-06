Goodbye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer is the story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

The trailer of Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna is out and it appears to be a dysfunctional family drama, with a hint of comedy. The three-minute trailer gives a sneak peek of the story where Neena Gupta’s character, who plays Bachchan’s wife and Mandanna’s mother, has passed away. Even though the premise sounds tragic, the film deals with the same with comedy.

Much like Pagglait and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, the film introduces us to various characters whose dialogues might sound inappropriate if presented independently but make complete sense when said in the context of their surroundings.

Watch Goodbye trailer starring Amitabh, Rashmika

The friction between the father-daughter, played by Big B and Rashmika, seems like the central premise here. Ashish Vidyarthi, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover also star in the film.

Goodbye marks Rashmika’s debut in Hindi films. The actor was last seen in the much appreciated Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise where she shared screen space with Allu Arjun. The film turned out to be a pan-India hit making Rashmika a known face across the country. Rashmika is also set to appear in Hindi films Mission Majnu, with Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Goodbye has been produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Saraswati Ent Pvt Ltd, Viraj Sawant and Vikas Bahl.

Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 7. Bahl is known for helming films like Super 30, Queen and Shaandaar. Bahl was accused of misconduct during the #MeToo movement but an internal investigation by Super 30 producers cleared him. At the time, Kangana had also levelled accusations against Bahl.