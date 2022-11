Goodbye to premiere on Netflix next month

Family drama Goodbye will be available on Netflix from December 2, the streamer said Tuesday. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was released in theatres on October 7. The Indian arm of Netflix shared the premiere date on its official Twitter page. “Say hello to Goodbye – a bittersweet story that’s coming to warm your winter up. Arrives December 2nd,” the tweet read.