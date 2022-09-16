Goodbye’s The Hic song: Rashmika Mandanna dances her heart out in the peppy track

Actor Rashmika Mandanna‘s first Hindi party song The HIC song from upcoming film Goodbye has got her fans in the mood to party. In the song, sung by Sharvi Yadav, Rashmika is seen dancing joyously in the club. The Geetha Govindam actor says that this song is unlike any other party number that she has done. The Hic song is written by Vikas and AT and the music is composed by Amit Trivedi. Rashmika’s dance moves are choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Goodbye centres around a family that is coping with the loss of the matriarch of the family (played by Neena Gupta). Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal role in the film.

Talking about the song, Rashmika said in a statement, “The Hic Song’ is a very peppy party number, beautifully sung by Sharvi Yadav and composed by Amit Trivedi. It’s something so different from the songs I have done before and my first party dance song. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting it and I hope the audience enjoys and dances like me too..”

Check out the song here –

Earlier, the first track from the film, Jaikal Mahakal, was released, which received a good response from the music lovers. The film, which is set to release in October will be Amitabh’s second release in two months. Recently the actor was seen in Brahmastra as the guru. The actor was recently asked during a press conference on how he manages to continue working back-to-back. To this Amitabh said, “It is not a new thing. In our time, four films would release in a month, every Friday we would have a new film. Also, due to Covid-19 and the lockdown for two years, there was a lot of delay because of which a lot of films are now coming together. I hope people will watch this film and love it. I hope people get a chance to watch it in theatres and on OTT too.”

The actor added, “I just think I got one more job. At my age, we hardly get a job and whenever we get one, I feel very fortunate.”