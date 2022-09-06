scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan on his back-to-back releases Goodbye, Jhund, Brahmastra: ‘At my age…’

Amitabh Bachchan called Goodbye a good work opportunity that came his way. He said he feels fortunate when he is offered a good role.

amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan in a still from Vikas Bahl's Goodbye. (Photo: Balaji Motion Pictures/YouTube)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer of his upcoming film Goodbye, with co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Sunil Grover in Mumbai, on Tuesday. He joined the event through a video call, and explained that doctors have put restrictions on his public appearances after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 for the second time recently. “First of all, I want to say goodbye to Covid-19,” Big B said on a lighter note.

Responding to a few questions posed by the media, the actor spoke about having back-to-back releases. He was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. Other than Goodbye, he will also be seen in Brahmastra which releases this week.

Bachchan, who has been a part of the film industry for over five decades, said, “It is not a new thing. In our time, four films would release in a month, every Friday we would have a new film. Also, due to Covid-19 and the lockdown for two years, there was a lot of delay because of which a lot of films are now coming together. I hope people will watch this film and love it. I hope people get a chance to watch it in theatres and on OTT too.”

Bachchan also called Goodbye a good work opportunity that came his way. He said, “I just think I got one more job. At my age, we hardly get a job and whenever we get one, I feel very fortunate.”

Bachchan also spoke about feeling satisfied with the kind of work that’s coming his way as he is soon going to turn 80. He said he wants to continue learning from new actors in the days to come. “The opportunity to work in so many films is the highest form of satisfaction. Other than that, all actors would agree, one should never be satisfied, because then you lose out on the happiness of learning new things. All these actors standing here are great and every day I have worked with them, I’ve learnt something. You’ll be seeing many of these actors for the first time, but all of them are ace actors, very talented. Looking at today’s generation of actors, I feel amazed at how good their work is and how in the first films they do so well, in their initial years they’ve already done so well. It took me fifty years to be where I am and I’m still learning. And then these beautiful young actors come and do great work in their first film itself and I get to learn from them,” Bachchan said.

Also Read |When Amitabh Bachchan was ignored in front of rising star Govinda: ‘Uska nahi, Govinda ka autograph lo’

On how he manages to not let his work get monotonous, Bachchan gave credit to the writers and directors he associates with. He said, “The credit should not go to me but to the writers, directors and producers who conceive a concept and make a film. And to be able to get a job and work with a lovely director, producer and writer is extremely fortunate for me. They conceive and they write what the film and character is going to be about. We just go and do what the writer has written and what the director tells us to do. If they are getting monotonous, then ask them the question. For me, it is an honor and privilege that they are able to give something different to me.”

Goodbye is a family drama where the family is dealing with the grief of a member’s death. Talking about the film’s story, Bachchan said, “Family is of utmost importance. Staying with family, spending time with family and listening to them, these things are getting lost nowadays as family dynamics are changing, our society is changing, our lives are changing.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

“My family has had an influence on my life. The diktat from the head of the family was that we should work all day, but when it comes to dinner, we should all sit together and eat as elders would tell us stories and we kids would sit and share what happened during the day. That whole element of being together as a family is what is very attractive about this film,” Bachchan concluded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Advertisement

Goodbye is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 04:03:45 pm
Next Story

DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Researchers in South Korea transmit power wirelessly using infrared light

Researchers in South Korea transmit power wirelessly using infrared light

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement