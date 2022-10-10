Goodbye box office Day 3: Amitabh Bachchan’s film shows marginal growth, here’s how much it earned

Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, is putting up a tough fight at the box office. After a low start that was just between the 90 lakh to 1 crore range, the film showed a 45 per cent growth on its second day and earned Rs 1.35 crore. The family drama is expected to have earned Rs 1.50 crore on its third day according to Sacnilk’s early estimates, bringing its total collection to around Rs 4 crore approximately.

However despite the growth, this is still a rather low performance. the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. Neena’s career had been resuscitated with such family dramas such as Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan and Panga proved, and more recently the web series, Masaba Masaba.

For Amitabh Bachchan, the film seems to be another disappointment after Runway 34, Chehre and Jhund, which all had rather low openings on their first day, ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 3 crore. He played a supporting role in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which despite being critically panned, emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. However, Bachchan has kept mysteriously mum about its success and didn’t even promote the film on social media.

More notably, Goodbye is directed by Vikas Bahl, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour and misconduct during India’s #MeToo movement. Nevertheless, he was given a clean chit and got his career back on track as he helmed Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, which did well at the box office as well as the web series Sunflower.

It has been a rough year for Bollywood in terms of releases as many big-budget films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan bombed at the box office. However, films like The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi emerged as successes and gave some hope to the industry.