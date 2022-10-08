scorecardresearch
Goodbye box office collection day 1: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film is dead on arrival

Goodbye box office collection day 1: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's film has registered disappointing figures on its first day of release.

Amitabh Bachchan- Rashmika Mandanna- GoodByeAmitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's GoodBye is directed by Vikas Bahl. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/ Instagram)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s dramedy, Goodbye, has tanked at the box office. Directed by Vikas Bahl and co-starring Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has made approximately Rs 1 crore on its opening day. The estimates range between Rs 90 lakh on the lower end and Rs 1.3 crore on the higher end.

Either way, it’s a disappointing result for a family friendly film with major stars. Neena Gupta has thrived in this genre before, and has recently witnessed a massive career resurgence after the success of Badhaai Ho and two seasons of Masaba Masaba. She has also appeared in films such as Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Goodbye was also marketed as Rashmika’s debut in the Hindi film industry. She will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

But for Amitabh, it’s the third flop of the pandemic era, after Chehre, Jhund and Runway 34, which made Rs 40 lakh, Rs 1.38 crore, and Rs 3 crore on their opening days, respectively. The actor was last seen in the fantasy drama Brahmastra, which has since emerged as the top Hindi film of the year. Although he featured prominently in the trailers, and even received top-billing, he was a supporting presence in the film. More notably, he didn’t actively promote it, either in person or on social media.

Goodbye is Behl’s third project after he was accused of inappropriate behavior during the #MeToo movement in India. After being cleared in an internal investigation, he directed Super 30 (which was a success) and the web series Sunflower, on ZEE5. His next film is the franchise-starter Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff.

