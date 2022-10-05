scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Goodbye actor Rashmika Mandanna introduces fans to her real family, see photo

Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture with her family and reminded fans to book their tickets for her upcoming Hindi film Goodbye.

Rashmika MandannaRashmika Mandanna with her parents and sister. (Photo: Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna)

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is going all out to promote her debut Hindi film Goodbye. From appearing on reality shows to going for garba nights, Rashmika is doing everything to ensure that her film creates a lot of buzz. The actor recently added a personal touch to the promotions by sharing a picture of herself with her family.

Rashmika posted a picture with her mother Suman, father Madan and younger sister Shiman on her Instagram page. The actor captioned the image, “This is my real family, and in 3 days you get to meet my reel family – The #Goodbye Family. Are you as excited as I am?” I nominate @shravyavarma @aishwaryakolla and @varshabollamma to upload your family photos and a reminder to block your dates if you haven’t already! PS: Watch the film with your family.”

Also Read |Rashmika Mandanna says she had nightmares after ‘painful’ trolling for Vijay Deverakonda kissing scene: ‘Would cry myself to bed’

Check out Rashmika’s post here:

Rashmika Mandanna will make her Hindi debut with Goodbye, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The family drama, directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Pavail Gulati. Besides Goodbye, Rashmika also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has already started shooting for her third Hindi film Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, in an interview with Mashable India, the actor revealed how her co-star got home cooked food for her, after she cribbed about her boring breakfast.

She said, “When we were shooting for Animal, I was complaining that my breakfast ‘itna boring tha’. And how nicely, how sweetly he got me breakfast the next day. He made his chef cook the next day, and I started crying. I am like ‘how can the same food be so good? I am sorry but this is too good.’ He is like, ‘Why are you eating that boring food?’ I am like ‘You are blessed with a good cook naa. We are not. We are aam aadmi,’”

Goodbye releases in cinemas on October 7.

