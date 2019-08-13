Good scripts are few and far in between: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna will be seen in the upcoming courtroom drama, Section 375: Marzi ya Zabardasti, directed by Ajay Bahl. The film’s team, along with the starcast, launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. At the event, Richa was asked about how she chooses her roles as every film that she has done has shown her in very different avatars.

The actor said, “I don’t strategise so much, I don’t think any actor thinks so much, actually good scripts are so few and far between that when you get a good script you become greedy as an actor. Everybody on this stage is somebody I wanted to work with.”

Talking about the kind of roles she has portrayed in the past, Richa stated that her roles have been quite ‘atrangi’ and that she thinks playing a public prosecutor in this film has been her most normal choice.

“All the characters I have played have been ‘atrangi’ (starkly different). I am only a lawyer here, not a pimp or a drug dealer, or a girl who abuses. So I was excited about that also. When it comes to this character, every girl will relate to it. It is about why you fight so aggressively about something you believe in. As a woman you can relate to it because we read in the newspapers so often (about abuse and rape), and we all have had experiences of harrassment,” Richa added.

Richa then opened up about how, while shooting for the film, she broke down once because a dialogue that she had to say reminded her of a personal experience.

“I even broke down once on the sets. While saying a dialogue, something touched me so much that I was not able to utter a word after that. This was a challenging role, I totally believe in my role and this film,” the Section 375 actor concluded.

Section 375 releases on September 13.