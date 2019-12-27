Good Newwz movie release LIVE UPDATES

Good Newwz movie review, rating and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.
Good Newwz movie review: Karan Johar production Good Newwz is the last big release of the year.
Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, releases today. The film directed by Raj Mehta revolves around two couples who opt for an IVF treatment, but a mix-up leads to a comedy of errors.
The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta has given the film 3 stars. In her review, she wrote, “Just going by the fairly novel premise, I have to hand it to Good Newwz: so refreshing to have something so out-of-the-box (another word for ‘risky’) come out of an industry whose default option is to play safe by churning out tired, jaded sequels of tired, jaded super-starry vehicles.”
At the trailer launch of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar said, “Karan (Johar) narrated me a story for almost 3 hours. Then I asked him what else he was making. He told me he was making a small film called Good Newwz. I asked him to narrate that film’s story. After listening to it, I told him, ‘Let’s drop the other one and do Good Newwz.’ I really liked this slice-of-life story.”
Kareena Kapoor added, “When Raj narrated the script, I thought I was perfect for the role. I loved the script. It was so funny. I couldn’t stop laughing. Also, it was such a great package. So, I was like why not. I was the first one to come on board.”
In an interview with PTI, Kiara Advani said, "I consider myself very lucky that I got an opportunity to be a part of this film. It’s a beautiful story. We have had such a good time making this film that we can’t wait to share it with the audience. The kind of love we are getting, that’s exactly how we shot the film – with that much excitement."
At the trailer launch, producer Karan Johar spoke about the appeal of Good Newwz. He said, "I love Hrishikesh Mukherjee's films. I always wanted to make such movies but Dharma has never made a film like that. When I went to Akshay's house, I went with a big film because he is a mega movie star. Akshay's uniqueness is that he searches for content. He never looks for scale, opulence or director. He is one superstar who has always supported first-time directors and that's rare for a movie star. This is his 23rd film with a debut director. He is the only movie star who has worked with so many debut directors. He never asks who the director is. Often, stars ask who the director is and what is his or her capability but Akshay looks for the vibe."
Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3 stars out of 5. In her review, she wrote, “The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’. When will filmmakers get past this hoary belief?”.
She further added, “That being said, you can see that this is a film that’s been written, not assembled on the fly. And that’s really the best news. The characters are distinct, there’s a flow, and at the film’s core, an idea. It dips here and there, sure, but never abandons its cheery gallop to the finish line. Net net, Good Newwz is not half bad.”
“#GoodNewwz is Indeed a Good News!🔥Superb Movie @akshaykumar sir is hilarious and Emotional at same time! 🙌@diljitdosanjh paaji you are Superstar!❤ #KareenaKapoorKhan and @advani_kiara are Fantastics as well. @karanjohar has winner in Hands!👏 #GoodNewwzReview #GoodNewwzDay”, tweeted user @JataleAshutosh.
User @AshwiniDodani tweeted, “#GoodNewwz is quite a fun watch. Witty writing and performances. @diljitdosanjh & @advani_kiara portray hilarious characters, absolutely loved to see #KareenaKapoorKhan back on screen, @akshaykumar at his regular best. Overall, you'll come out laughing & crying both. 🌻👏”.
“#GoodNewwz @akshaykumar shows how alive an actor should be.. Simply impeccable #GoodNewwz is one of the best of 2019. Everything about the movie falls in right place”, posted user @cherryntweets on Twitter.
According to user @udayraj_1, ”#GoodNewwz is a hilarious entertainer. As usual @akshaykumar killed it.Laughed out Loud hit in this year.He continuous his great form. #KareenaKapoorKhan is decent. @diljitdosanjh and @advani_kiara slipped into their characters and generated enough laughs. Go for it to LOL.”
User @SurrealZak tweeted, “#GoodNewwz is one of those rare well made Family Dramas of Bollywood, which hits all the right notes, makes you laugh and has its heart at right place to press that emotional button of yours whenever required. Good end to this year for @DharmaMovies 3.25/5.”
“What a FUN film #GoodNewwz is!! absolutely LOVED it !! The writing is solid and the performances are all fantastic @akshaykumar sir @advani_kiara @diljitdosanjh and #KareenaKapoorKhan all shine! Congratulations @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @DharmaMovies,” tweeted user @itssanjeevkumar.
Twitter user @ItsSohailKhan rated the film 4 stars out of 5. He said,”One word review : Hilarious Entertainer !! A movie like this comes once in a while and leaves you asking for more. Brilliant direction by @raj_a_mehta and screenplay is also very tight. In 2 hours 14 minutes you will get full dose of entertainment. 4*/5.”
“Good Newwz is contemporary, it has a superb cast and a feel-good vibe. Appears slightly shallow at points but overall, it’s Enjoyable @akshaykumar #GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @DharmaMovies @advani_kiara @diljitdosanjh,” posted user @Meena_Iyer on Twitter.
User @RankingCinema shared on Twitter, “So @diljitdosanjh enters after 40 mins and looting the limelight...This is going to be a fun ride with two biggest comedy stars #AkshayKumar #GoodNewwz.”
“Wild and crazy, #GoodNewwz has non-stop laughs. All actors make a hilarious emotional comedy ensemble with sharp writing & brilliant acting. This upscale mass urban comic revolution brought by @NotSoSnob @KapoorJo,” tweeted user @prashantpandey1.
User @MurtazaCritic shared on Twitter, “With #GoodNewwz, @akshaykumar yet again proves why choices matter most for an actor. At the end of the day it takes courage to take even calculated risks and #AkshayKumar is up to it. @_AdilHussain proves to be the surprise element here... stay tuned to my detailed review.”
According to Twitter user @raedita, “#GoodNewwz is so, so, GOOD! Loved. Every. Moment. It’s funny, engaging & emotional in equal measure! @akshaykumar is the real comedy king! The best! @diljitdosanjh #KareenaKapoorKhan @advani_kiara are equally wonderful. Do NOT miss it! @raj_a_mehta hat-tip! @karanjohar Kudos.”
Actor Sophie Choudary praised the cast of Good Newwz. “#GoodNewwz is by far the most entertaining film of the year!! You will laugh like you haven’t in ages & the emotional chord is just right! @akshaykumar has knocked it outta the ballpark!! He is next level in every scene! #Bebo is beyond stunning and just such a brilliant actor!,” she tweeted. “And @diljitdosanjh is so frikkin talented..hilarious! @kiaraaliaadvani lovely and endearing!! Above all, what a brilliantly written & directed film Raj MEHTA!! Huge congrats & big love @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 on a truly superb film!! #rajmehta #GoodNewwz,” she further added.
Castind direcrtor tweeted, “Mukesh Chhabra #GoodNewwz is sooooooooo good , everything about #GoodNewwz is so good. so so so so happy for @raj_a_mehta and @ShashankKhaitan bhai sahi.”
“The year ends with a bang. #GoodNewwz sparkling comedy, terrific dialogues & great performances by all 4 lead actors. Refreshingly frank. Remarkably well handled by first time director. Have a great time. @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @advani_kiara @diljitdosanjh @raj_a_mehta," user @ashishsaksena posted on Twitter.
Actor Harshvardhan Rane called the film “a clear winner”. He tweeted, "The most i have ever laughed in a theatre #GoodNewwz. Please just drop everything and watch it this Friday!!! @raj_a_mehta Sir what a plot & such a funny treatment, absolutely loved the punches @karanjohar Sir this is just a clear winner …”
Twitter user @R_For_Reviews gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and said, “#GoodNewwzReview - The Batra's (Akshay, Kareena, Kiara, Diljit) shine in this superb comedy, goof up! All actors are brilliant with their comic timing and ace the emotional scenes! Overall a great watch to end 2019! #GoodNewwz Rating - 4 stars."
Actor Diana Penty took to Twitter to heap praise on the latest release Good Newwz. She said, “Dont remember the last time I laughed so hard! #GoodNewwz is just HILARIOUS! Hits all the perfect notes. Thank u @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara @raj_a_mehta for making my day @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies.”
Twitter user @ishita_moitra posted, “Funny. Emotional. Engaging. Pacy. Just watched #GoodNewwz and it’s going to be a MONSTROUS hit. @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @KapoorJo Your Friday is here. Gonna be a very, very happy new year. @DharmaMovies.”
