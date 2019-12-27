Good Newwz movie release LIVE UPDATES

Good Newwz movie review: Karan Johar production Good Newwz is the last big release of the year. Good Newwz movie review: Karan Johar production Good Newwz is the last big release of the year.

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, releases today. The film directed by Raj Mehta revolves around two couples who opt for an IVF treatment, but a mix-up leads to a comedy of errors.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta has given the film 3 stars. In her review, she wrote, “Just going by the fairly novel premise, I have to hand it to Good Newwz: so refreshing to have something so out-of-the-box (another word for ‘risky’) come out of an industry whose default option is to play safe by churning out tired, jaded sequels of tired, jaded super-starry vehicles.”

At the trailer launch of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar said, “Karan (Johar) narrated me a story for almost 3 hours. Then I asked him what else he was making. He told me he was making a small film called Good Newwz. I asked him to narrate that film’s story. After listening to it, I told him, ‘Let’s drop the other one and do Good Newwz.’ I really liked this slice-of-life story.”

Kareena Kapoor added, “When Raj narrated the script, I thought I was perfect for the role. I loved the script. It was so funny. I couldn’t stop laughing. Also, it was such a great package. So, I was like why not. I was the first one to come on board.”