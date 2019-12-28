Good Newwz full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Good Newwz hit screens on December 27. Good Newwz hit screens on December 27.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz is the latest film to be leaked online by Tamilrockers. The piracy website hosts copyrighted content especially movies and TV shows on it that users can download using a torrent client.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks high profile projects. It puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker.

Tamilrockers has not only successfully evaded authorities, but it has also acquired an audience for itself.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Good Newwz 3 stars. Shubhra wrote, “The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’. When will filmmakers get past this hoary belief?”

“That being said, you can see that this is a film that’s been written, not assembled on the fly. And that’s really the best news. The characters are distinct, there’s a flow, and at the film’s core, an idea. It dips here and there, sure, but never abandons its cheery gallop to the finish line. Net net, Good Newwz is not half bad,” she added.

