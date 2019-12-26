Good Newwz first reactions: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film gets a thumbs-up

Good Newwz brings Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan back together after several years. Good Newwz brings Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan back together after several years.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz recently had a special screening in Mumbai. And going by the first reactions, it seems the comedy-drama will have a good run in theaters. Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz is set to release on December 27.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Good Newwz an “excellent” review. He tweeted, “#OneWordReview… #GoodNewwz: EXCELLENT. Rating: 4 stars. This one’s a SURE-FIRE HIT… Smart writing. Fantastic humour. Heartfelt emotions… Superb performances [#Akshay, #Kareena, #Diljit, #Kiara]… 2019 will conclude with a big winner, with #GoodNewwz. #GoodNewwzReview”

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on Twitter, “#GoodNewwz HYSTERICAL. Enthralls you with its superlative writing,content & top notch emotions. @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh #Kareena @advani_kiara delivers one of their finest act. @raj_a_mehta direction is FABULOUS . Potential BLOCKBUSTER . Rating- 4 stars #GoodNewwzReview”

In another tweet, he added, “You will laugh like crazy & will shed tears with the emotions of Joy.. Akshay kumar comic timing in this film is LEGENDARY. Kareena kapoor proved why she is considered the best.. Dont miss this GEM at any cost. One of the finest film this year. Dhashak ka ant #GoodNewwz k saath.”

Actor Tisca Chopra tweeted, “Book your tickets now guys!! #GoodNewwz out tomorrow .. you are going to walk out with cramps from having laughed so hard!!”

Producer and Fox Star Studios CAO Amar Butala posted on Twitter, “What a FUN film #GoodNewwz is!! absolutely LOVED it !! The writing is solid and the performances are all fantastic @akshaykumar sir @advani_kiara @diljitdosanjh and #KareenaKapoorKhan all shine! Congratulations @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar @DharmaMovies #MustWatch”

Ashvini Yardi and Warda Nadiadwala also lauded the actors for their stellar performances in Good Newws.

Check out all the tweets here:

And Wowwwww!!!! Staying true to its title #GoodNewwz is really GN for the fans @akshaykumar had me rolling on the seat laughing 😂 stomach still hurting, and how beautifully wrapped the climax 😭💪🏻#KareenaKapoorKhan 🔥@advani_kiara 🌟#DiljitDosanjh 🙌🏻💥 — Warda S Nadiadwala 🎄🎅🏻⭐️ (@WardaNadiadwala) December 24, 2019

You will laugh like crazy & will shed tears with the emotions of Joy.. Akshay kumar comic timing in this film is LEGENDARY. Kareena kapoor proved why she is considered the best.. Dont miss this GEM at any cost. One of the finest film this year. Dhashak ka ant #GoodNewwz k saath. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 25, 2019

Good Newws has been directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The movie revolves around IVF.

