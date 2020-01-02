Follow Us:
Thursday, January 02, 2020
Good Newwz box office collection Day 6: Akshay-Kareena starrer earns Rs 117.10 crore

Good Newwz box office collection Day 6: The makers of Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, are laughing all the way to the bank.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 2, 2020 11:19:53 am
Good Newwz box office collection Day 6 Good Newwz box office collection Day 6: The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is good news for the makers as the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just six days. Its total collection stands at Rs 117.10 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the Raj Mehta directorial. He tweeted, “#GoodNewwz is 100 Not Out… Hits the ball out of the park on Day 6… Ends 2019 with #GoodNewwz… Begins 2020 with #GoodNewwz… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr. Total: ₹ 117.10 cr. #India biz.”

Good Newwz revolves around two couples whose life takes an interesting turn after a mix up at an IVF clinic.

The film has been produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia and Apoorva Mehta.

Highlights

    11:19 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Good Newwz overseas collection

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the overseas collection of Good Newwz. He wrote on Twitter, "#GoodNewwz - #Overseas - Total till Tue [31 Dec 2019]: $ 4.84 million [₹ 34.52 cr]... Key markets...
    ⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 2.30 mn
    ⭐ #UAE + #GCC: $ 798k
    ⭐ #UK: $ 554k
    ⭐ #Australia #NZ #Fiji: $ 695k"

    11:00 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Akshay Kumar has defeated Salman Khan, says KRK

    KRK tweeted, "Film #GoodNewwz is super hit and #Dabangg3 is super flop. Means @akshaykumar has officially defeated @BeingSalmanKhan to become the bigger super star than him, which was Akshay’s lifetime wish. And now it’s clear that Akshay will defeat Salman on #Eid2020 with direct clash also."

    The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Good Newwz 3 stars in her review. Shubhra wrote, "Just going by the fairly novel premise, I have to hand it to Good Newwz: so refreshing to have something so out-of-the-box (another word for ‘risky’) come out of an industry whose default option is to play safe by churning out tired, jaded sequels of tired, jaded super-starry vehicles."

    She added, "The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’. When will filmmakers get past this hoary belief?"

