Good Newwz box office collection Day 6: Akshay-Kareena starrer earns Rs 117.10 crore

Good Newwz box office collection Day 6: The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is good news for the makers as the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just six days. Its total collection stands at Rs 117.10 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the Raj Mehta directorial. He tweeted, “#GoodNewwz is 100 Not Out… Hits the ball out of the park on Day 6… Ends 2019 with #GoodNewwz… Begins 2020 with #GoodNewwz… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr. Total: ₹ 117.10 cr. #India biz.”

Good Newwz revolves around two couples whose life takes an interesting turn after a mix up at an IVF clinic.

The film has been produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia and Apoorva Mehta.