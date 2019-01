Good News: Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara film gets a new release date

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good News will hit the theatres on September 6. The film, produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, was earlier scheduled to release on July 19.

Akshay announced the new release date on Twitter on Monday.”Good News due on 6th September, 2019,” he tweeted.

Before the team announced its new release date, producer Karan Johar teased the fans with a tweet, which read, “You may have to wait for some #goodnews! Der aaye durust aaye!!!! Announcement in an hour! Watch this space!!!!.”

Karan later tweeted, “#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ MEHTA!! #capeofgoodfilms @DharmaMovies @akshaykumar #kareena @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan”

You may have to wait for some #goodnews! Der aaye durust aaye!!!! Announcement in an hour! Watch this space!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 21, 2019

Directed by Raj Mehta, the dramedy also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

(With PTI inputs)