Akshay Kumar announces the title of his next, and it is every bit a ‘Good News’

Akshay Kumar gave a good news to his fans on Thursday by announcing his next film. The movie has been titled Good News. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Good News will be produced by Karan Johar and directed by Raj Mehta. It will release on July 19, 2019.

Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared the title announcement poster of the film. He captioned it as, “Good News! That’s the name of our film and so is the news I am sharing :) It is a ‘dramedy’ Due Date 19th July, 2019 #GoodNews @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani #RajMehta @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms”

Akshay and Kareena, who’ve done films like Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan and Aitraaz, were last seen together in Rowdy Rathore. The two are reuniting after six years. Meanwhile. it’ll be Diljit’s second outing with Kareena post Udta Punjab.

As per IANS, Good News is laugh riot, family drama in which Akshay and Kareena Kapoor Khan are playing a married couple and trying for a baby. The film will have Diljit and Kiara, playing another Punjabi married couple trying for a baby as well.

During the IMAX trailer and poster launch of Gold in Mumbai on Wednesday, Akshay was asked whether it was his conscious decision to do content-driven films. As part of his reply, he also revealed a little something about Good News. He said, “I am doing Good News and there are many other things which I am doing which does not have anything to do with social cause…”

While Kareena returned to films with Veere Di Wedding this year, Diljit made a striking goal at the box office as hockey player Sandeep Singh in sports biopic Soorma. Kiara, on the other hand, is a revelation of 2018, after she featured in the anthology film Lust Stories. She starred opposite Vicky Kaushal in the short film directed by Karan Johar.

