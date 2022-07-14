Good Luck Jerry trailer: Janhvi Kapoor plays a Bihari woman on the run from drug dealers in this comedy

The first full trailer of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry has dropped, and by the looks of it, the movie promises to be a con film with a dark comedic twist. The three-minute trailer features Janhvi as Jaya Kumari, a seemingly innocent girl from Bihar who is willing to go to any lengths for her terminally ill mother, played by Mita Vashisht. For now, Janhvi seems decently convincing as a young woman who has apparently lived all her life in Bihar and is now in Punjab to eke out a living. The quick cuts feature some half-baked punchlines, an in-form Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh as the ultimate baddie. With a drugs angle to the film, and a gang of thugs after Janhvi, the film has her pulling a fast one to sidestep them.

While the makers are yet to say anything concrete about the movie, the Aanand L Rai-backed movie is being pitched as more a crime comedy than anything else. The earlier poster had featured a bruised Janhvi wielding a gun, and yet another had her sitting in the centre of a crowd of goons looking perturbed.

Watch the Good Luck Jerry trailer here:

Good Luck Jerry is said to be an adaptation of the Tamil feature Kolamaavu Kokila, whose plot had centered around drug smuggling. ‘Lady superstar’ Nayanthara played the lead role in that movie.

At present, Janhvi is filming Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in Europe. The movie is being helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The two had earlier shared screen space in horror-comedy Roohi.

Janhvi Kapoor had made her big Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ Sairat remake, Dhadak, which saw her paired opposite Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter. She said in a statement, “GoodLuck Jerry has been an exciting experience as it gave me the opportunity to explore a completely unique genre. Siddharth has been a catalyst in truly bringing out the Jerry in me! Working with Aanand L Rai was an enriching and rewarding experience. To be a part of this film – has been a dream come true. I am excited for it to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. As an actor, it gives me an opportunity to ensure my work reaches a larger diaspora.”