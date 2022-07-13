Good Luck Jerry teaser: Goons gang up against Janhvi Kapoor ahead of trailer drop tomorrow

The first teaser for Good Luck Jerry, the upcoming film starring Janhvi Kapoor, was unveiled ahead of the trailer drop on Thursday. Produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the black comedy crime film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

The teaser opens with Janhvi’s cast members confronting her about a recent poster leak, and after silently listening to their complaints for a few seconds, she yells at them to shut up, and says, “Abhi toh sirf posters aaye hain. Ab aane waala hai trailer (You’ve only seen the posters till now, but wait till you watch the trailer).” She then turns to the camera and asks the viewers, “Good luck nahi bolenge (Won’t you wish us good luck)?”

The teaser doesn’t reveal any footage from the film, which was shot in Punjab during the pandemic. One poster, however, reveal Janhvi’s character, Jerry, surrounded by a bunch of men. Other posters tease that the film’s plot will in some way involve Chinese food. The film is said to be a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, whose plot involved drug smuggling.

Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh. This is Janhvi’s third streaming release, after Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, both of which debuted on Netflix.

She is currently shooting in Europe for director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. On Wednesday, pictures of Janhvi and Varun taking a tour of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp, reportedly in preparation for their roles, were shared online. She will also appear alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi.