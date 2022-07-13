scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Good Luck Jerry teaser: Goons gang up against Janhvi Kapoor ahead of trailer drop tomorrow

Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry, produced by Aanand L Rai, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar later this month.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2022 1:43:39 pm
Janhvi Kapoor in the Good Luck Jerry teaser. (Photo: Screengrab/ Disney+ Hotstar)

The first teaser for Good Luck Jerry, the upcoming film starring Janhvi Kapoor, was unveiled ahead of the trailer drop on Thursday. Produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the black comedy crime film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

The teaser opens with Janhvi’s cast members confronting her about a recent poster leak, and after silently listening to their complaints for a few seconds, she yells at them to shut up, and says, “Abhi toh sirf posters aaye hain. Ab aane waala hai trailer (You’ve only seen the posters till now, but wait till you watch the trailer).” She then turns to the camera and asks the viewers, “Good luck nahi bolenge (Won’t you wish us good luck)?”

Also read |Janhvi Kapoor jokes about having a ‘natural face’, mimics uncle Anil Kapoor. Watch video

The teaser doesn’t reveal any footage from the film, which was shot in Punjab during the pandemic. One poster, however, reveal Janhvi’s character, Jerry, surrounded by a bunch of men. Other posters tease that the film’s plot will in some way involve Chinese food. The film is said to be a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, whose plot involved drug smuggling.

Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh. This is Janhvi’s third streaming release, after Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, both of which debuted on Netflix.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

She is currently shooting in Europe for director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. On Wednesday, pictures of Janhvi and Varun taking a tour of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp, reportedly in preparation for their roles, were shared online. She will also appear alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor
From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, all the actresses Ranbir Kapoor has worked with
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement