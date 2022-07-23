Good Luck Jerry song Paracetamol: Janhvi Kapoor’s Jerry becomes a drug mule. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Good Luck Jerry is up for release next week. The actor plays the titular role in the Siddharth Sengupta directorial. After “Mor Mor“, the makers dropped the next song on Saturday. Titled “Paracetamol”, the song sees an apprehensive Jerry taking the role of a drug mule to earn quick money for her mother’s treatment. Through the song, audiences will get to see her journey of taking up this risky job and trying her best to evade the police.

The video opens with Janhvi telling her mother, played by Mita Vashisht, that she will do everything to get her treated. The peppy song then leads us to how she starts picking and delivering drug packets. Jerry looks scared and uncomfortable with the new job, and the actor has managed to bring that emotion across well. There are also moments when she encounters police officers, however, given her innocent persona, she manages to evade their suspicion. We also get to know how she lies to her mother about her earnings, saying she took a loan from her employers.

Sharing the song with her fans, Janhvi Kapoor posted on Instagram, “It’s time tu #Paracetamol ghol ghol ghol re #Paracetamol #SongOutNow #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

“Paracetamol” is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Parag Chhabra, with the latter also being credited as the lyricist and producer. It has been written by Raj Shekhar, while the English rap is by Soom T.

Janhvi Kapoor had earlier spoken about hoping to convince the audience to look beyond her ‘bholi’ and ‘bechari’ image in the film. “People have kind of mentally put me in this box of ‘bholi si hai’, ‘shaant’ and ‘bechari’ (innocent, quiet, helpless). Maybe it’s the energy I give out. It’s also probably because of the films I’ve done,” the 25-year-old actor told PTI.

In Good Luck Jerry, Kapoor plays Jaya Kumari alias Jerry, an immigrant from Bihar who becomes a drug dealer in Punjab to foot the medical bills for her mother who is diagnosed with cancer.

Written by Pankaj Matta, Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh and Saurabh Sachdeva. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.