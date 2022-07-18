scorecardresearch
Good Luck Jerry song Mor Mor: The Janhvi Kapoor track is whole lotta fun

Good Luck Jerry song Mor Mor is crooned by Deedar Kaur, Gurlej Akhtar, Vivek Hariharan and Parag Chhabra.

Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry will release on July 29.

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry’s first song “Mor Mor” dropped on Monday. The video gives a glimpse of how Jerry’s life goes for a toss as she gets involved with the drug world of Punjab.

The video opens with Janhvi’s Jerry pleading with one of the goons to spare her and her family, and in return, she would do anything. He asks her for ‘100 kilos’ referring to a transaction of drugs. After she agrees, Jerry and her family go through troublesome situations as they try their best to procure the drugs. Her mother in one instance even laments how they overpromised in fear.

Sung by Deedar Kaur, Gurlej Akhtar, Vivek Hariharan and Parag Chhabra, “Mor Mor” is a fun song with some peppy beats.

In Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor plays Jaya Kumari alias Jerry, an immigrant from Bihar who becomes a drug dealer in Punjab to foot the medical bills of her mother who is diagnosed with stage 2 cancer.

Earlier, Janhvi had spoken about convincing the audience to look beyond her ‘bholi’ and ‘bechari’ image through the film. “People have kind of mentally put me in this box of ‘bholi si hai’, ‘shaant’ and ‘bechari’ (innocent, quiet, helpless). Maybe it’s the energy I give out. It’s also probably because of the films I’ve done,” the 25-year-old actor told PTI.

Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh and Saurabh Sachdeva. The Siddharth Sengupta directorial will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 29.

