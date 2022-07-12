scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor introduces her unusual ‘business partners’ in brand new poster

Good Luck Jerry stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sushant Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Neeraj Sood and Mita Vashisht. The movie will release on July 29 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

July 12, 2022 4:10:43 pm
good luck jerryThe new poster of Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a brand new poster of Good Luck Jerry on her social media handles. Taking to Instagram, she shared an image which featured her sitting in the centre of what seemed like a gang of goons. The caption of the poster read, “Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar.”

Janhvi had earlier shared two posters from the movie where she was seen holding a gun whilst wearing a petrified expression.

While the plot details regarding Good Luck Jerry are scarce, one knows that the feature is a Punjab-set film that has been bankrolled by filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. It is helmed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Mehta.

 

Besides Janhvi Kapoor, Good Luck Jerry also stars Sushant Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Neeraj Sood and Mita Vashisht.

In her very short career, Janhvi has made some interesting choices. Speaking about the same in an interview with Filmfare, the actor said, “I don’t think it has been a conscious decision. I have just been doing the kind of films that excite me, roles that excite me. Honestly, I have been chasing some stuff, and at the end of the day as an actor, you can only perform in things that you are ultimately chosen for. And these are the films that ended up coming together for me and I am extremely thankful for that.”

Also Read |Janhvi Kapoor jokes about having a ‘natural face’, mimics uncle Anil Kapoor. Watch

Apart from Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor also has Milli, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal in her kitty.

