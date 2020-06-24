Golmaal Again to re-release in New Zealand

Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again hit screens in 2017. Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again hit screens in 2017.

Golmaal Again, the 2017 comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Arshad Warsi among others, is all set to re-release in New Zealand.

This announcement comes days after New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had stated that the country is coronavirus-free.

Golmaal Again director Rohit Shetty took to his social media platforms to share the news.

The filmmaker wrote, “New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theaters, making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theaters on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said – ‘’THE SHOW MUST GO ON…’’

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment, the distributors of the film, and Parineeti Chopra also shared their excitement on Twitter. Parineeti said that she is proud that the film is releasing again in New Zealand.

Golmaal Again also starred Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prakash Raj and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts.

