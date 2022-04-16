scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Veteran television producer, Gol Maal actor Manju Singh passes away

Manju Singh, who was seen in Hrishikesh Mukerji's Gol Maal, and produced television shows like Show Time, Ek Kahaani, Adhikar, Swaraj passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest.

Mumbai
April 16, 2022
Gol Maal actor Manju Singh passed away.

Veteran Hindi television presenter and actor Manju Singh passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. Lyricist, singer, and screenwriter Swanand Kirkire took to Twitter on Friday to mourn Singh’s death and reminisce his time working with her for Doordarshan.

Swanand shared how she was the one who brought him to the city of dreams and gave him his first writing opportunity. He wrote, “Manju ji brought me from Delhi to Mumbai to write her show Swaraj for Doordarshan!”

Manju Singh was one of the pioneers in the Indian television industry who produced remarkable shows Swaraj, Ek Kahani, Show Time among others. Fondly called ‘didi’, she was the anchor of the children’s show, Khel Khilone which ran for seven years. Singh had also appeared in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal, where she played the role of Ratna.

Singh highlighted national, social and cultural issues on her shows. She started as a television producer in 1983 with Show Time. Her show Ek Kahani was based on literary short stories from several regional languages. Another show which was quite liked by the audiences across the nation was her docu-drama series Adhikar, which was based on women’s legal rights. She also dabbled with a show on spirituality called Samyaktva: True Insight.

In the recent past, Singh was associated with several international film festivals for children and young adults. In 2015, she received recognition for her contribution to the creative arts and the education field and was nominated as a member to the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) by the government of India.

