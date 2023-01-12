scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Tiger Shroff performs RRR’s Naatu Naatu after film wins Golden Globe, netizen says ‘don’t ruin original’. Watch

RRR was nominated in two categories for the Golden Globes -- Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film, out of which it bagged the prize in the song category.

tiger shroff dances to naatu naatuTiger Shroff dances to RRR song Naatu Naatu. (Photo: Tiger/Instagram)

Many fans and celebrities have been extending congratulatory wishes to the team of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR after their historic win at the recently-held awards ceremony of Golden Globes. RRR won the Globe for their dance track Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. Among the many people who wished the team was Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.

Although Tiger wished a day late for the win, he made his gesture stand out by performing the choreography of the MM Keeravani number. Wearing an all-black outfit and dark hat, Tiger went on to replicate the Naatu Naatu routine, adding a slight touch of his own to it. He captioned the video, “This should be our victory dance after yesterday🇮🇳😁⚡️huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR.”

 

As soon as Tiger shared the video, his friends and fans made their feelings known, as they poured love on the short clip. The actor’s mother Ayesha wrote, “Wowwwwwzaaaaa!!!!” Others like Kapil Sharma, Sanya Malhotra and Mika Singh also shared their reactions to Tiger’s dance. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Wow, this is such an outstanding tribute to such a historic and iconic song for Indian cinema, love it.”

Fans also lauded Tiger for his dance. One wrote, “Better than orginal mann.” Another simply mentioned “Awesome.” However, some were not happy with Tiger’s rendition as a person wrote, “Please don’t ruin the original one by your steps.”

RRR was nominated in two categories for the Golden Globes — Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film, out of which it bagged the prize in the song category. However, it lost in the feature film category to Argentina’s Argentina 1985.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 13:23 IST
Prince Harry says he was born to offer spare organs to Prince William: ‘I was the shadow, support, Plan B’

