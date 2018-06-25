Gold trailer release LIVE UPDATES: Akshay Kumar is back as the patriotic hero

Gold trailer release live updates: The Akshay Kumar film will release on August 15, 2018. Gold trailer release live updates: The Akshay Kumar film will release on August 15, 2018.

Gold trailer live updates: Akshay Kumar’s fascination for films inspired by true events and stories continues. After Padman early this year, his upcoming film is sports drama Gold. The film, which sees Khiladi Kumar playing a flag-waving hockey coach, also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Singh. The Reema Kagti directorial is a period film set in the pre-independence India. It is a fictional story set aganist the backdrop of true incidents around India winning its first hockey gold medal as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of television diva Mouni Roy.

Gold will release on August 15, 2018.