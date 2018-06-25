Gold trailer release LIVE UPDATES: Akshay Kumar is back as the patriotic hero

Follow Us:
Monday, June 25, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Gold trailer release live updates: Here's what celebrities and fans are saying about the trailer of Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Mouni Roy's Gold.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 25, 2018 11:25:37 am
akshay kumar starrer Gold trailer Gold trailer release live updates: The Akshay Kumar film will release on August 15, 2018.

Gold trailer live updates: Akshay Kumar’s fascination for films inspired by true events and stories continues. After Padman early this year, his upcoming film is sports drama Gold. The film, which sees Khiladi Kumar playing a flag-waving hockey coach, also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Singh. The Reema Kagti directorial is a period film set in the pre-independence India. It is a fictional story set aganist the backdrop of true incidents around India winning its first hockey gold medal as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of television diva Mouni Roy.

Gold will release on August 15, 2018.

Gold trailer release live updates: Follow all the latest updates about Gold trailer, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Mouni Roy.

11:25 (IST) 25 Jun 2018
Akshay Kumar on Gold trailer

Sharing the trailer of Gold on Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Winners under British India, Legends under Free India. Witness the golden era of Indian Hockey through #Gold. #GoldTrailer Out Now : http://bit.ly/Gold_Trailer @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @kagtireema @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @SunnyK0"

11:22 (IST) 25 Jun 2018
Watch the trailer of Gold

Akshay Kumar's Gold traces the journey of a man who wants to win free India's first Gold in Hockey. The sports drama takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.

