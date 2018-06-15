Gold teaser: Akshay Kumar is a flag-waving hockey coach in this sports film

Akshay Kumar’s Gold will release on August 15 this year. Akshay Kumar’s Gold will release on August 15 this year.

After an intriguing poster of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, the makers of the drama have released a new teaser of the film. In the teaser, Akshay wears a similar ‘nationalistic charm’ as in the first teaser.

The teaser begins with the words “Please stand up for the national anthem”. Then, surprisingly, British national anthem “God Save the Queen” begins to play and the Union Jack flutters across the screen. The teaser goes on to ask viewers how does this make them feel. It then says that for 200 years Indians stood for the British national anthem until… there is a dramatic pause and we see Akshay Kumar, looking grim and taking out the Tricolour from his inner pocket… to do what? Unfurl it? “One man’s dream,” the teaser continues, “Made the British stand up for our anthem.” There is a resounding cry of Vande Matram, the logo of the film appears, and the teaser ends.

Akshay Kumar, it appears, is continuing the trend of using patriotism in films. And in India, it seems there cannot exist a sports movie without the sentimental love for the country (bordering on jingoism) as its raison d’etre.

Before releasing it on social media and YouTube, it was shown to the moviegoers who went for the first-day shows of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 today. As people watched it, it was unanimously appreciated by all and the reactions to the teaser were shared on social media. While some got excited for the release of the film on August 15 this year, others were filled with a patriotic feeling after watching it on the 70mm screen.

Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, is a story set on the backdrop of India’s historic Olympic win in 1948. The film is a fictionalised tale and is not a sports biopic. The producer of the film Ritesh Sidhwani earlier confirmed, “We have set it in real events so people (often) confuse it with a biopic. It talks about the era in which we achieved Independence and what happened with sports, (primarily) hockey at that time. It is not about a particular character and Akshay is not even playing (hockey in the film). He plays the manager.”

Divulging details about the plot of the film, Kagti had said, “The game of hockey would feature prominently in the plot. But there will also be a strong human drama playing at the forefront. And it wouldn’t be just the Olympics victory in 1948 we will be looking at. Gold will look at 12 crucial years in India’s history.”

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of popular TV actor Mouni Roy. Mouni made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and went on to become the face of her supernatural drama Naagin. After a successful career in the small screen industry, Mouni’s Bollywood career is expected to start on a positive note with Gold. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment and starring Amit Sadh in a pivotal role, Gold will make the most out of the Independence Day holiday.

