Gold actor Sunny Kaushal: Dad told me and Vicky not to use his name to get work

Sunny Kaushal, son of renowned action director Sham Kaushal, says in his struggling days he sometimes used his father’s name to introduce himself to industry people.

“I would be lying if I say no blatantly. Initially, I used to introduce myself as, ‘I am Sunny Kaushal, my father is in the industry, his name is Sham Kaushal’ but nothing happened. One day, I realised I should stop doing that and never use his name again,” Sunny said.

There is a lot of debate around nepotism in the industry with star children getting a preference over others but Sunny said his father was always clear about not helping him and his brother Vicky, who has already established himself as a stellar performer in the industry.

“My dad had told both Vicky and me ‘Do not expect anything from me. Though a lot of people know me in the industry and they might entertain you because of that but they will not make a film with you unless you prove yourselves’,” Sunny said recalling his father’s advice.

The actor, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, said going through various auditions gave him a perspective about his own father’s struggle in the industry.

“I realised that instead of falling back on him, I should grow on my own,” he said.

Sunny, who decided to become an actor while he was taking the exams for CA, is not worried about expectations that come from being Sunny Kaushal’s son and Vicky Kaushal’s brother.

“Expectations are a perception game. I take it as a positive thing because my dad and brother have achieved so much in their life. So, it is obvious that people are expecting things from me. It will only push me as an actor and help me give my best.”

Besides Gold, Sunny has done a film titled Sunshine Music Tours and Travels (2016) and a web series. A lot of time was spent just meeting people and auditioning for roles.

“It is important to keep working. Work attracts work. I was looking for work before ‘Gold’ happened, I am happy I got this film,” he added.

In Gold, Sunny played the role of a hockey player, Himmat Singh and he is elated with the response he is getting for his performance.

The film directed by Reema Kagti was headlined by Akshay Kumar and had Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh in supporting roles.

“I knew it was a big film but my focus was to be true to my part and be supportive to the other cast. I was like ‘If people appreciate my work it will open new doors for me and if not I will work more hard’.

