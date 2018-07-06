Gold song Naino Se Baandhi: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy share a sweet chemistry

Gold song Nainon Se Baandhi: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Gold. Gold song Nainon Se Baandhi: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Gold.

The first song of Gold titled “Naino Se Baandhi” is out. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy, the video of the romantic number showcases the chemistry shared by the two actors who play husband and wife in the period drama.

Akshay aka Tapan Das, who is the assistant manager of Indian hockey team, seems to be head over heels in love with Bengali beauty Monobina Das (Mouni). The song shows a glimpse of the sweet husband-wife bond shared by Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy’s characters in the film. While the chemistry of the actors is convincing enough, the song is yet another generic romantic Bollywood number that has been sung by Yasser Desai and the melody has been composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

Watch the Gold song Naino Se Baandhi here:

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Gold presents a fictional story of a man whose only dream in life is to win an Olympic gold medal for free India. The trailer of the film revolved around the 12-year long journey of Tapan Das as he lived his dream of taking the Indian Hockey team to the Olympics and finally registering a historic win.

On Thursday, Akshay shared the character posters of the entire cast of the patriotic period drama. Also starring Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, the film will hit theatres on this Independence Day.