Gold song Monobina: Dance along with Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy

Almost a week away from its release, Akshay Kumar starrer Gold has got another addition to its playlist. The makers today released yet another song titled “Monobina”. Sung by a mix of young singers Yasser Desai, Shashaa Tirupati, Monali Thakur and Farhad Bhiwandiwala, the song is packed with foot tapping western beats, perfect dance moves and visuals which take you to the bygone era.

During the two and half minute playtime of the song, Tapan Das aka Akshay’s love for his Bengali wife Monobina aka Mouni is much evident. The Tanishk Bagchi composition has a celebratory tone to it throughout and you might end up doing its hook step the next time you hear it at a party. Sharing the song on his official Twitter handle, Akshay described the song as, “Foot tapping music, crazy lyrics, a hook step and #Monobina make this song pure.”

Until now the makers have released several video songs, “Naino Ne Baandhi”, “Chad Gayi Hai”, “Ghar Layenge Gold” and behind-the-scenes videos of the film. Recently, the cinephiles also got to witness how the world of Gold was created. From setting up the sets of the movie to finalising the costumes. the short clip gave an insight into what all goes behind the camera and how a film is much more than what the audience gets to watch on the 70mm screen.

Gold, a film based on Indian Hockey team’s historic win at 1948 Olympics, has been directed by Reema Kagti and is supported by a stellar cast including Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the movie releases on August 15.

