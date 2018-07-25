Gold song Ghar Layenge Gold: This Daler Mehndi track is inspiring

Gold song Ghar Layenge Gold: Daler Mehndi gives vocals to an inspiring track penned by Javed Akhtar. Gold song Ghar Layenge Gold: Daler Mehndi gives vocals to an inspiring track penned by Javed Akhtar.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Gold is the story of a hockey team who pledges to bring back an Olympic gold medal for free India. The latest song from the film’s album is out and it is an inspiring track that will motivate the characters through the course of the film.

Voiced by Daler Mehndi, this Sachin-Jigar composition is a song which will continue to be an inspiration for a long time. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Javed Akhtar.

Watch the song Ghar Layenge Gold here:

The video of the song shows Akshay Kumar’s character selecting members for the hockey team. The video also gives a glimpse of other characters in the film as well and shows that the team will have to face various challenges to achieve their goal.

Earlier this year, the audience saw Akshay Kumar in Padman, which was also inspired by a true story.

Written and directed by Reema Kagti, Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Nikita Dutta.

Inspired by true events, Gold will hit screens on August 15.

