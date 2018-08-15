Gold screening: Mouni Roy, Vicky Kaushal and Amit Sadh among others in attendance

Gold screening: Farhan Akhtar, Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh attended their film’s screening in Mumbai on Tuesday. Gold screening: Farhan Akhtar, Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh attended their film’s screening in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Akshay Kumar’s sports drama Gold has hit theatres today. Like always the film fraternity has watched it a day in advance and has shared their views about it on their social media handles. The makers of Gold organised for a special screening of the film on Tuesday. Those who came to watch the sports drama included Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Mouni Roy, Sunny Kaushal, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani.

Mouni Roy, who is making her Bollywood debut with Gold, got the support of her friends from the television industry. Popular TV actors Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali and Aashka Goradia were also spotted at the screening of Gold on Tuesday evening. Though Akshay was missing from the screening, rest of the team made sure to host their friends and colleagues at the screening.

See photos from the screening of Gold in Mumbai

Gold screening: Mouni Roy looked chic as she posed for the shutterbugs at the screening of her Bollywood debut film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gold screening: Mouni Roy looked chic as she posed for the shutterbugs at the screening of her Bollywood debut film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gold screening: Amit Sadh strikes a pose at the screening of his film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gold screening: Amit Sadh strikes a pose at the screening of his film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gold screening: Farhan Akhtar watched the film with his parents on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gold screening: Farhan Akhtar watched the film with his parents on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gold screening: Kunal Kapoor photographed at screening of his film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gold screening: Kunal Kapoor photographed at screening of his film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gold screening: Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal has made his Bollywood debut with the Reema Kagti directorial. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gold screening: Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal has made his Bollywood debut with the Reema Kagti directorial. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gold screening: TV actor and Mouni’s close friend Aashka Goradia at the screening of the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gold screening: TV actor and Mouni’s close friend Aashka Goradia at the screening of the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gold screening: TV actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali clicked at the screening of Akshay Kumar starrer. Gold screening: TV actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali clicked at the screening of Akshay Kumar starrer.

Gold screening: A proud brother of Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal tweeted about the film and wrote, “I laughed, I hooted, I clapped, I cried. Stunning film in every department. Many congratulations to the entire team of #Gold for such an amazing film.”

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gold screening: A proud brother of Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal tweeted about the film and wrote, “I laughed, I hooted, I clapped, I cried. Stunning film in every department. Many congratulations to the entire team of #Gold for such an amazing film.”(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gold screening: Manmeet Singh, one of the two Meet Bros, attended the screening of Gold on Tuesday. Gold screening: Manmeet Singh, one of the two Meet Bros, attended the screening of Gold on Tuesday.

Gold screening: Jawed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi came to watch the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gold screening: Jawed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi came to watch the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gold screening: Ritesh Sidhwani has co-produced Gold with Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gold screening: Ritesh Sidhwani has co-produced Gold with Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gold, a Reema Kagti directorial, has been receiving a positive response from the audience. The verdict of critics is yet to be out, but the Akshay Kumar film is expected to rake in moolah on the first day of its release. Along with Gold, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate has also released in cinemas today.

