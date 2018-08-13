Landmarks across India cast in golden lights to mark 70 years of India’s first gold medal win

Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani were in New Delhi to promote Gold. Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani were in New Delhi to promote Gold.

As we await the release of Akshay Kumar’s sports drama Gold on August 15, its makers did their share to mark 70 years of India winning its first gold medal as an independent nation. To mark the big day on Sunday, landmarks across the nation were cast in golden lights. Twitter India too introduced a Gold emoji to mark India’s big achievement.

The official Facebook page of Excel Entertainment, the banner which has produced Gold, shared photos from the day. From Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to Statue Circle in Jaipur, many places were cast in golden lights at 7 pm to mark the iconic day.

Check out the photos from the day as shared by Excel Entertainment on its Facebook page.

Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#DelhiTurnsGold Glad to be in the capital today as PVR CINEMAS unites for India’s first Gold Medal #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold⁠.” Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#DelhiTurnsGold Glad to be in the capital today as PVR CINEMAS unites for India’s first Gold Medal #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold⁠.”

Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#MumbaiTurnsGold Celebrate the 70th anniversary of our first Gold medal victory at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus today. Thank you #CentralRailway for commemorating this important occasion in India’s sporting history #IndiaTurnsGold…” Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#MumbaiTurnsGold Celebrate the 70th anniversary of our first Gold medal victory at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus today. Thank you #CentralRailway for commemorating this important occasion in India’s sporting history #IndiaTurnsGold…”

Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#AhmedabadTurnsGold A view to behold as the Sabarmati Riverfront turns Gold, do go have a look to believe it. #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold⁠.” Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#AhmedabadTurnsGold A view to behold as the Sabarmati Riverfront turns Gold, do go have a look to believe it. #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold⁠.”

Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#PuneTurnsGold The cosmopolitan Magarpatta City turns Gold on this iconic day marking 70 years of India’s first Gold 🏅. #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold⁠.” Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#PuneTurnsGold The cosmopolitan Magarpatta City turns Gold on this iconic day marking 70 years of India’s first Gold 🏅. #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold⁠.”

Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#JaipurTurnsGold The Pink City has a beautiful GOLDEN hue today as the Statue Circle turns Gold. #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold.” Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#JaipurTurnsGold The Pink City has a beautiful GOLDEN hue today as the Statue Circle turns Gold. #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold.”

Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#KanpurTurnsGold Here is the beautiful view of the JK Temple turning Gold today with support from Dainik Jagran #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold.” Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#KanpurTurnsGold Here is the beautiful view of the JK Temple turning Gold today with support from Dainik Jagran #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold.”

Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#KolkataTurnsGold Watch the Prinsep Ghat turn Gold today to unite for our first Gold medal victory. The Telegraph-t2 #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold.” Excel Entertainment captioned the photos as, “#KolkataTurnsGold Watch the Prinsep Ghat turn Gold today to unite for our first Gold medal victory. The Telegraph-t2 #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold.”

Talking to indianexpress.com about the unique initiative, Gold co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani said, “The film was inspired by India’s first gold as a free nation. And we thought the appropriate thing to do is to underline that fact and we requested other cities if they could support this movement, bringing to the attention of the people that August 12 is 70 years of India winning its first gold medal as a free nation. And everyone has come and supported it.”

Excel Entertainment had also shared a note on Facebook, announcing the event set to take place on August 12.

Akshay Kumar had on Sunday also shared a video titled Feeling of Gold, where legendary sportspersons of the country talked about the pride they feel while playing for their country.

Gold also stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal. It marks the Bollywood debut of television actor Mouni Roy. Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold releases this Independence Day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd