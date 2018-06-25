Gold trailer: Akshay Kumar dreams of winning an Olympic gold medal for India

Gold trailer: The Akshay Kumar starrer will hit screens on August 15, 2018. Gold trailer: The Akshay Kumar starrer will hit screens on August 15, 2018.

Gold trailer: After the success of PadMan, Akshay Kumar is back in his patriotic form as the flag-bearing coach of a pre-independence Indian hockey team. The over two-minute long trailer features Akshay, Mouni Roy, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal.

The trailer opens with a voice-over announcing the words, “Gold, British Indian,” and an intense-looking Akshay giving ‘the stare’ to the British flag. What transpires over a couple of minutes in the trailer is a mix of patriotism and sports, just everything one could have expected from Khiladi Kumar.

Naagin star and Ekta Kapoor’s blue-eyed girl Mouni Roy appears for merely five seconds in the trailer chastising Akshay in Bengali. She plays the actor’s wife in Gold. Akshay then proceeds to deliver a monologue laced with an almost overbearing love for the country. We are then quickly introduced to characters of Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal, each of them a hockey player with a passion to play the game.

In Gold, Akshay Kumar plays the role of hockey coach Tapam Das, who dreams of winning an Olympic gold medal for free India. The film has been shot in the United Kingdom as well as in India. The movie is directed by Reema Kagti, who has previously helmed films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Talaash.

Earlier there were a few reports suggesting Gold is a biopic. However, the film’s producer Ritesh Sidhwani cleared the air in a PTI interview by saying, “It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports… About hockey. It is not based on any character.”

Gold will release in theatres on this Independence Day, August 15, which also marks 70 years of free India’s first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

