Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Live now

Gold movie release LIVE UPDATES

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2018 9:29:21 am
Gold movie Gold movie release: Gold will clash with Satyameva Jayate at the box office.

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Gold is the story of the Indian field hockey team winning India’s first Olympic gold medal as an independent nation. The film is inspired by the real story of India winning against Great Britain in London at the 1948 Olympics. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film brings together an ensemble cast of Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. This film marks the Bollywood debut for television actor Mouni Roy.

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das, who brings together a match-winning team. Gold is releasing on Independence Day and the release date is just perfect for the film.

This is Akshay Kumar’s second release in 2018 followed by PadMan.

Live Blog

Gold movie release live updates: Follow all the latest update Gold, starring Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal.

09:29 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Action director Sham Kaushal on Gold

Sham Kaushal's son Sunny Kaushal is making his debut with Gold. He tweeted, "#Gold is simply outstanding film & getting rave reviews everywhere. It made me laugh, clap & cry. Congratulations to the whole team @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @akshaykumar @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @SunnyK0 @nikifyinglife May God bless the film. 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

09:18 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Akshay Kumar on playing Tapan Das in Gold

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Akshay Kumar said, “It was not much of a tough task or anything because of the kind of characterisation she (Reema Kagti) had already created it. Plus learning the Bengali dialect was also an easy thing because I’ve worked in Kolkata for 2-3 years, and then she had given me a coach too. So, things went very smoothly, not much of a problem.”

09:08 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Farhan Akhtar wishes Team Satyameva Jayate

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Best wishes to my friends @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @zmilap @TheJohnAbraham @BajpayeeManoj and team #SatyamevaJayate for the release of their film today."

08:45 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Gautam Gambhir on Gold

"@akshaykumar bags a ‘gold’ with #Gold the movie. What a show Mr Khiladi!!! You doing justice to history bro. Absolutely loved the movie #IndiaTurnsGold #GoldInDelhi," Gautam Gambhir said via Twitter.

08:26 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
On the fence about watching Gold? Check out the trailer of Akshay Kumar's film

08:09 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Virender Sehwag on Gold

Virender Sehwag shared on Twitter, "Thank you @akshaykumar for the special screening. I am totally #SoldForGold. Wonderful performances and a really inspiring movie. May it do well and inspire many."

07:58 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
My feeling of patriotism just got multiplied by infinity, says Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan wrote on Twitter, "My feeling of patriotism just got multiplied by infinity afr Watching #gold. Great Performances by @akshaykumar @TheAmitSadh @kapoorkkunal @Roymouni n the entire cast n some phenomenal moments tht would make u want 2stand n clap. Yet another great film by @kagtireema @ExcelFilms"

07:53 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Stunning film in every department, says Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal posted on Twitter, 'I laughed, I hooted, I clapped, I cried. Stunning film in every department. Many congratulations to the entire team of #Gold for such an amazing film. @kagtireema @akshaykumar @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @kapoorkkunal @sunnykaushal89 घर लाए आप Gold!'

Gold revolves around a man who dreams of winning free India's first gold medal and his struggles to form a team to make his dreams true. India won its first gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on August 12, 1948.

