Gold movie release LIVE UPDATES

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Gold is the story of the Indian field hockey team winning India’s first Olympic gold medal as an independent nation. The film is inspired by the real story of India winning against Great Britain in London at the 1948 Olympics. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film brings together an ensemble cast of Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. This film marks the Bollywood debut for television actor Mouni Roy.
In the film, Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das, who brings together a match-winning team. Gold is releasing on Independence Day and the release date is just perfect for the film.
This is Akshay Kumar’s second release in 2018 followed by PadMan.
Sham Kaushal's son Sunny Kaushal is making his debut with Gold. He tweeted, "#Gold is simply outstanding film & getting rave reviews everywhere. It made me laugh, clap & cry. Congratulations to the whole team @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @akshaykumar @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @SunnyK0 @nikifyinglife May God bless the film. 🙏🏻🙏🏻"
In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Akshay Kumar said, “It was not much of a tough task or anything because of the kind of characterisation she (Reema Kagti) had already created it. Plus learning the Bengali dialect was also an easy thing because I’ve worked in Kolkata for 2-3 years, and then she had given me a coach too. So, things went very smoothly, not much of a problem.”
Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Best wishes to my friends @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @zmilap @TheJohnAbraham @BajpayeeManoj and team #SatyamevaJayate for the release of their film today."
"@akshaykumar bags a ‘gold’ with #Gold the movie. What a show Mr Khiladi!!! You doing justice to history bro. Absolutely loved the movie #IndiaTurnsGold #GoldInDelhi," Gautam Gambhir said via Twitter.
Virender Sehwag shared on Twitter, "Thank you @akshaykumar for the special screening. I am totally #SoldForGold. Wonderful performances and a really inspiring movie. May it do well and inspire many."
Sonal Chauhan wrote on Twitter, "My feeling of patriotism just got multiplied by infinity afr Watching #gold. Great Performances by @akshaykumar @TheAmitSadh @kapoorkkunal @Roymouni n the entire cast n some phenomenal moments tht would make u want 2stand n clap. Yet another great film by @kagtireema @ExcelFilms"
Vicky Kaushal posted on Twitter, 'I laughed, I hooted, I clapped, I cried. Stunning film in every department. Many congratulations to the entire team of #Gold for such an amazing film. @kagtireema @akshaykumar @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @kapoorkkunal @sunnykaushal89 घर लाए आप Gold!'