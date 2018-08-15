Gold movie release LIVE UPDATES

Gold movie release: Gold will clash with Satyameva Jayate at the box office. Gold movie release: Gold will clash with Satyameva Jayate at the box office.

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Gold is the story of the Indian field hockey team winning India’s first Olympic gold medal as an independent nation. The film is inspired by the real story of India winning against Great Britain in London at the 1948 Olympics. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film brings together an ensemble cast of Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. This film marks the Bollywood debut for television actor Mouni Roy.

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das, who brings together a match-winning team. Gold is releasing on Independence Day and the release date is just perfect for the film.

Also Read | Gold box office collection prediction: Akshay Kumar film to earn Rs 20 crore on Day 1

This is Akshay Kumar’s second release in 2018 followed by PadMan.