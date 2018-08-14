Mouni Roy: Gold is an important, relevant film

Mouni Roy makes her Bollywood debut with Gold. Mouni Roy makes her Bollywood debut with Gold.

Mouni Roy is on a roll signing back-to-back Bollywood films. The Naagin of Indian television is the latest actor who has managed to make a smooth transition from the small screen to the big screen. And debuting opposite Akshay Kumar in the historical sports drama Gold, is nothing less than a great opportunity for the sultry siren.

On the sidelines of promoting Gold in New Delhi recently, Mouni told indianexpress.com why Gold was indeed a relevant film. “I’ve watched it last night and I really liked it. So please watch it. It’s an important, relevant film. You won’t be disappointed. You will understand and know and get to hear a story, a journey of a man uniting and forming an entire team at a time when our country was all over the place, bringing them together and actually going to Great Britain and winning the gold for our nation. That’s why it’s relevant, and that’s why you should watch it,” the actor said.

Gold is based on true events that lead to India winning its first Olympic gold medal as a free nation. The Reema Kagti directorial is set in the British era and Mouni plays Akshay’s wife Monobina Das. The film also stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal.

Talking about being among the few female actors on the sets, Mouni said, “There’s Nikita (Dutta) also who is opposite Himmat (Sunny Kaushal). But it was amazing. During the songs, I used to make myself very special.

“I remember they used to play cricket early in the morning and I used to get good luck money, so I was very happy. We played dumb-charades, ludo also. And I wasn’t the sole looser at all, and I was very nice (laughs), didn’t scream, didn’t fuss. So, all good!” she said.

And as Mouni replied, Akshay gave us a cheeky smile, proving that Mouni was just trying to cover up for all the games she lost on the sets of Gold.

Gold releases on August 15.

