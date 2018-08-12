Gold makers to promote Akshay Kumar film by turning landmarks across India golden

Gold hits theatres on August 15. Gold hits theatres on August 15.

The makers of Akshay Kumar’s Gold have chosen a unique way to promote the film. On Sunday, landmarks across the country will turn ‘Gold’. Akshay Kumar and other stars of the film took to Twitter to share a letter stating that various important landmarks in cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata and Pune will be lit in golden colour.

Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, traces the journey of Tapan Das (played by Akshay) an assistant manager, who dreams to get a gold medal for his country. The actor said he was initially unaware about the story of Gold but was bowled over when Kagti narrated the film. Gold describes the events leading up to India’s victory in Field Hockey in 1948 Olympics. A year after snatching independence from Britain, India won the final against their former colonisers.

Akshay Kumar tweeted along with a photo of the letter, “Tomorrow is the day, 70 years ago India won its first Gold medal as a free nation! I take immense pride in sharing, in this honour, landmark locations across India will be turning Gold tomorrow from 7 pm onwards. Join us and unite for India’s first Gold. #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold.”

The letter further read, “Tomorrow is a very special day as it marks the 70th anniversary of India’s first Gold medal in sports, an accomplishment that established our identity globally after we achieved our freedom. We are proud to announce that major cities around India will unite in honour of our nation’s greatest day in sporting history. It was this game that gave the nation it’s first Olympic Gold medal. Hockey in India has not just been a sport, but a bloodline of which our ancestors have grown up and thrived upon. Join us in commemorating this glorious victory, as landmark locations turn gold tomorrow evening 7 pm onwards. Let’s all unite to spread awareness about one of the most significant moments in Independent India’s past. – Team Gold,” it added.

Gold hits theatres on August 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd