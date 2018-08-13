Gold actor Kunal Kapoor: For me, patriotism means contributing to the betterment of society and nation

Kunal Kapoor will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. Kunal Kapoor will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

While the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, cinegoers are excited for the next big Bollywood release – Gold. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal. Gold is based on true events about India winning its first Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation. During the promotion of the film, Kunal sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking about the film and his role, the actor shared, “Reema (Kagti) called me, and when I heard the script, I instantly fell in love with it. I play Samrat, whose only purpose in life is to win a Gold for India as a free nation. He has already been the captain when the team played as a British colony. He is passionate and single-minded towards his dream. And he knows he can’t play anymore and so turns coach for the team.”

There has been buzz that Kunal plays iconic hockey player Dhyan Chand in Gold. When asked about the same, he smiled to say, “The film has been inspired from a true story but all characters are fictionalised. But yes, there can be a reference or some traits imbibed in the role.”

Kunal Kapoor has earlier worked with a female director Gauri Shinde in Dear Zindagi. And now, having worked with Reema, the 38-year-old actor said that it all feels the same. Kunal said, “I think it’s all in people’s mind. Every director brings their own creativity and approach to a story and it has nothing to do with the gender. I don’t view it like that.”

After Rang De Basanti, this is Kunal’s second patriotic film. When asked how patriotic is he in real life, he said, “It totally depends on how you define patriotism. If posting statuses on social media or symbolising it means love for your country, then I am not a patriot. For me, patriotism is contributing to the betterment of the society and your nation.”

Talking about working with Akshay and the team, the Don 2 actor said, “Akshay strikes this amazingly fine balance between work and fun. We practised and played hockey. That really helped us bond well. We were 22 boys hanging out together. Though it could have turned into disaster, it was really an amazing experience.”

Lastly, when asked to share what is he taking back home from Gold, Kunal said, “Not too many gold for sure (laughs). It might sound cliché but the bonding that we formed was beautiful. And I am happily taking it back with me. Very rarely do you get the chance to form such thick relationships at work. Even today, the bond with the Rang De Basanti team is intact. And I am sure it will be so with the Gold gang also.”

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Gold will release on August 15.

