Gold: This new featurette shows how the world of this Akshay Kumar starrer was built

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold has released a featurette describing how the ‘world’ of Gold was created. Gold is a period-sports film that is set around the time India was about to get its independence from the British. Akshay stars as Tapan Das, a Bengali Hockey hockey who makes his dream to get the independent India its first gold medal in the Olympics.

This Reema Kagti film is a fictionalised version of the Indian Field Hockey team’s historic win at 1948 Olympics. Fittingly, India beat Great Britain in the finals quite convincingly by 4-0 to clinch the gold medal, one year after the independence. Since most Bollywood actors work by a formula they set for themselves, Akshay Kumar likes to star in films with a not-so-subtle patriotic and/or nationalistic angle or social issues. Gold seems to belong to the former category.

The clip focuses on the challenges the crew faced while creating a believable world for the film. Building the sets, costumes, looks, for an era that is not the present era is always a challenge. When done well and authentically, it helps the moviegoers immerse themselves in a past era. When done badly, it looks kitschy. Even minor mistakes (for instance, the presence of a car that was not manufactured a decade after) are easily noticed by the audiences.

The three-and-a-half minute long clip includes interviews from the director, Akshay Kumar, production designer, cinematographer, hairstylist, costume designers and others, all of whom helped build the world wherein Gold is set.

Obviously, Gold has been compared to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India. But Akshay had said this comparison is frivolous. “Everything will be a competition. For me, it is all about doing a good film. Chak De… was a different story, Gold is different. It is frivolous to even think like that or compete with that film. Don’t compare it, it is all different,” he said in an interview to PTI.

Also starring Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold releases on August 15.

