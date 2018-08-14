Akshay Kumar on playing Tapan Das in Gold: It wasn’t a tough task

Akshay Kumar plays the manager of Indian hockey team in Gold. Akshay Kumar plays the manager of Indian hockey team in Gold.

Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das, the manager of a hockey team, in Reema Kagti directorial Gold. In the movie, he prepares the team to win free India’s first Olympic gold medal at the 1948 Summer Olympics. The film is based on true events and takes us to the pre-Independence era, where Akshay plays a Bengali man.

Akshay was in New Delhi for the promotions of Gold along with Reema, Ritesh Sidhwani and Mouni Roy. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he explained why playing Tapan Das was not really challenging, as his director had made things easy for him.

“It was not much of a tough task or anything because of the kind of characterisation she (Reema Kagti) had already created it. Plus learning the Bengali dialect was also an easy thing because I’ve worked in Kolkata for 2-3 years, and then she had given me a coach too. So, things went very smoothly, not much of a problem,” said Akshay.

Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal, Amit Sadh, Dalip Tahil, Nikita Dutta and Jatin Sarna.

Gold is Reema Kagti’s third film. The much-awaited film is set to release on August 15.

