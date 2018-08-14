Gold: Here are five reasons to watch the Akshay Kumar film

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Tapan Das in Gold. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Tapan Das in Gold.

Gold, starring Akshay Kumar, is all set to release on August 15 and this seems to be the perfect date for the film’s release. Based on the real-life event of independent India winning its first gold medal at the Olympics in 1948, Gold also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal among others. The film is directed by Reema Kagti who has earlier helmed films like Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd.

Here are five reasons to watch Gold this Independence Day:

1. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has built a reputation of being the modern day Manoj Kumar. His recent choice of films has been in sync with patriotism and promoting social causes. With films like Padman and Toilet Ek Prem Katha, he worked towards a hygiene conscious society. With Airlift, he took an unfamiliar story to the masses, and with Gold, he’s attempting to do something similar.

2. Based on true events

Films inspired by historical events sometimes give us a glimpse of the past and with Gold, we can expect the same. Gold is based on the events leading up to India’s first Olympic gold medal as a free country. The true events of the time must be different but the makers have tried to present the essence of the era with this film.

3. In spirit with Independence Day

Gold releases on August 15 and in many ways, this is the perfect time for its release. The film talks about India achieving a milestone as a free nation and what better occasion to celebrate it than India’s 71st Independence Day.

4. Ensemble cast

Akshay Kumar leads the pack but the ensemble cast of the film features some promising names. The film stars Vineet Kumar Singh who won over critics earlier this year with his stellar performance in Mukkabaaz. Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor, who were both last seen in Raag Desh, play pivotal roles here. Mouni Roy, who has made a name for herself as a popular television actress, will make her Bollywood debut with Gold.

5. Reema Kagti’s directorial vision

Reema Kagti is known for her unique voice when it comes to storytelling and we hope to see that in Gold as well. Her previous films, Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, impressed the audience and she has been associated with many projects of Excel Entertainment as a collaborator.

