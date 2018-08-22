Gold box office collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar starrer is still going strong

Gold box office day 7: Akshay Kumar’s film is unstoppable. Gold box office day 7: Akshay Kumar’s film is unstoppable.

Reema Kagti directorial Gold is seeing no significant dip in its box office collection. After the extended Independence Day weekend that worked well for the Akshay Kumar starrer, it seems the film is continuing to impress the audience even on the weekdays. Now, with a mid-week holiday on Wednesday due to Eid, the film is expected to maintain its grip on the box office.

Not just the audience but even the critics have showered love on Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta had mentioned in her review, “What makes the film worth a watch are the flashes of well-done humour, the skirmishes between the players, and the rousing finale. You know you are being played, but you don’t expect anything else, because it’s that kind of film : when the `tiranga’ went up, I teared up.”

Gold, a film by Reema Katgi, is based on Indian Hockey team’s historic win at 1948 Olympics. “I would dedicate the film to all the hockey players who brought our nation together fighting for this GOLD to the point, we are still talking about it even today,” Akshay had said during a Twitter chat before the release of Gold.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mouni Roy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd