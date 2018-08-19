Gold actor Vineet Kumar Singh: I am hungry for good work

It was Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama film Mukkabaaz that got Vineet Kumar Singh into the limelight It was Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama film Mukkabaaz that got Vineet Kumar Singh into the limelight

Vineet Kumar Singh, whose latest film Gold released recently, says he is open to the idea of taking up roles in both small independent features and mainstream commercial cinema. The 38-year-old actor, who earned critical praise for Mukkabaaz earlier this year, believes that as long as a person is doing good work, it does not matter whether he is acting in independent films or big-budget commercial projects.

“When you do a big film it reaches more people it helps you as an actor. After Gold released people are watching Mukkabaaz. When more people see you, you become more popular. The benefit as an actor is that, then you do a commercial film and you can also continue to be part of that and do small films as well,” Vineet, who has also acted in critically acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly, told PTI.

Vineet says his aim has always been to do good films and play strong roles. “I am not here for survival and settlement. I would have become doctor and opened a clinic. I am just hungry for good work. I want to do challenging work, be it small film as a protagonist or doing big film that has an important role.”

The actor has once again earned critical praise, this time for his portrayal of the character Imtiaz Shah in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. The film is based on true events about independent India’s first Olympic gold medal in hockey. “I want to be honest between action and cut, convey what the character wants to say. I acted depending on the brief of the director Reema Kagti, she has worked very hard on the film and getting the background correct. It motivates me that people like my work.”

It was Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama film Mukkabaaz that got him into the limelight and Vineet says he has got over 100 scripts ever since the film released. “I truly believe your good work is remembered. I am getting offers across all genres from a comedy to satire to thriller to dark and sports films. I have noticed that there is a rise in offers especially of different kind.” He will be next seen in Aadhaar, which will begin shoot from January next year.

