Gold actor Sunny Kaushal: Being Vicky Kaushal’s brother is not pressure but a blessing

“While they looked after me, I looked up to them,” shared Sunny Kaushal, the youngest member of the upcoming film Gold. The film, based on true events about India winning its first Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation, also stars Akshay Kumar, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh and Mouni Roy. And by Sunny’s confession, the team bonded as brothers.

Sunny is the younger brother of Vicky Kaushal. Moving away from the shadow of his brother, Sunny is looking forward to build his own identity in tinsel town. After a forgettable debut in Sunshine Music Tours and Travel, the 28-year-old actor will be seen playing a talented hockey player Himmat Singh in Gold.

While promoting the film, Sunny recently sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com where he spoke about Gold, pressure of being Vicky Kaushal’s brother, life after becoming an actor and the genres he wants to try.

Excerpts from the interview:

Gold has changed my life

Thanks to Gold, now at least I know hockey. It would not be wrong to say that the film has completely transformed me. Not just a physical transformation but also as a person. It has made me more humble. I am so thankful to get this opportunity. For me, films are a learning ground. Not just acting, the teachings are in every aspect.

Challenges

Of course, learning hockey was a major challenge but I had a really difficult time with my look. I did grow my hair and beard but to give it an authentic look, I had to put on permanent extensions. You wouldn’t believe, the first few days, I cried at nights because of pain. My scalp was not used to it and we had used about 200 strands. I would tell the stylist I can’t do it anymore. Gradually, I got used to it. Even after the shoot, when we removed it, I had scratches and bruises on my scalp. Apart from this difficulty, everything else was super fun.

Being Vicky Kaushal’s brother

Everyone keeps talking about pressure and competition. But I consider it a blessing to have him as a brother. I learn so much from him. His journey and hard work inspires me to break boundaries. And it goes without saying that there is no scope of sibling rivalry between us. Vicky, I and our parents, we all keep talking about films and the industry at home. It’s a fun time together.

Life as an actor

The perception I had of an actor was much more glamorous (laughs). The bubble burst quite soon. After entering the industry, I have realised that it’s like any other job. We work to entertain the audience. The love and fame you get from them are just the byproducts of your honesty and hard work.

Alternate medium

I have been a part of web series (Official Chukyagiri), and as an actor, I don’t think there is any difference in mediums. It’s your job to only act. But yes, I am not really comfortable with television. The content doesn’t really interest me. Also, I am more inclined towards the short format.

Future projects

Once I get to know about them, I would tell you (laughs). I would love to do an action comedy, something on the lines of Jackie Chan. Also, I am dying to do a hardcore romantic film. I want to put out all the emotions and play a passionate lover. Guru Dutt’s movies and characters have always been an inspiration.

Directed by Reema Kagti and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Gold will release on August 15.

