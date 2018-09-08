Gold actor Sunny Kaushal: I would love to play Indian superhero Nagraj

Sunny Kaushal was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Gold Sunny Kaushal was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Sunny Kaushal made quite a mark with his role as Himmat Singh in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and now, there is no looking back for the actor. He is the son of action director Shyam Kaushal and brother of actor Vicky Kaushal. Sunny made his debut on the silver screen with the 2016 comedy Sunshine Music Tours and Travels.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Sunny spoke about his journey as an actor, his family’s role in making him the way he is, and the kind of work he craves to do.

Gold has been really successful with the audience and at the box office. How was this journey for you?

It was everything, Gold has turned my life upside down. It was an amazing journey, I have met and worked with such amazing people, and I have learnt so much. I have now discovered myself as an actor and as a human being. So, all in all, it has been a great ‘last year’ for me. It is very gratifying when people take notice of your work. The kind of love that the film is getting, it is very humbling.

Not just for you, this year has been great for your brother Vicky as well.

It is great. As a family, we feel blessed right now. It’s nice to see my parents feel proud of both of us. It has been a year where a lot of Vicky’s films have come, and now Manmarziyaan is also releasing. So, it has been a great year for us. We are celebrating by working more. We are looking forward to more work, good work, and to work with a lot of people. It is a nice feeling right now, but we want to do much more.

Was there any kind of pressure that you ever felt given that both, your father and brother are known for their work?

No, not at all. Because, like I have always said, they are the fuel to my rocket. My parents have been very supportive, and they have always known and brought the two of us up as two different individuals. So, there was never any kind of pressure as such.

Now that you have done a sports drama, what are the other genres that you want to work in?

Sci-fi, superhero films, these are those genres where things are all imaginative and not from this world, I really enjoy these kinds of movies. I have grown up watching sci-fi and superhero films and have read superhero comics. Now that I am an actor, and such films are being made here also, I would love to play a superhero on screen. I would love to play Nagraj (fictional superhero appearing in Raj Comics). We have such superb superhero characters. I would also love to play a character from comics which are not superheroes, like Supandi. Supandi has such a quirky sense of humour, and there is a kind of innocent ignorance that he has. I love the futuristic nature of this genre.

