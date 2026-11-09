Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana: Japanese hit collects Rs 592 cr, beats Ranbir Kapoor film

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Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana box office collection worldwide: Despite its limited worldwide release so far, director Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus Zero has posed significant competition to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1. In terms of profit, too, Godzilla Minus Zero has clearly emerged as the winner, having been made on just about 9 per cent of the Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer’s budget.
Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana box office collection
Although it has yet to be released in India and some other territories, the Japanese epic kaiju film is already dominating the global box office, significantly affecting Ramayana’s prospects. Godzilla Minus Zero has grossed $63 million (approximately Rs 592.91 crore) worldwide thus far, compared to Ramayana’s Rs 507.20 crore (approximately $54 million). According to Variety, while the epic kaiju film earned $31.6 million (Rs 297.31 crore) in North America, it made an additional $31.4 million (Rs 295.43 crore) from international territories where it has been released.
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Godzilla Minus Zero has been mounted on a reported budget of $19 million (Rs 178.76 crore) and is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Godzilla Minus One, which earned $113 million (Rs 1,070 crore) worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Godzilla Minus Zero has thus far made 2.7 billion yen or $17 million (approximately Rs 159.85 crore) in its domestic market of Japan alone, as per Deadline.
Reviews boost Godzilla, slow down Ramayana
Positive reviews seem to be helping Godzilla Minus Zero at the global box office, while mixed responses are slowing Ramayana, particularly in the overseas market.
For the unversed, the two-part Ramayana franchise is being mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore. If we consider Ramayana: Part 1’s total budget to be half that, Rs 2,000 crore, Godzilla Minus Zero was made for just 8.94 per cent of it.
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In four days, the epic mythological actioner has grossed Rs 285.20 crore in the domestic market and recorded an India nett collection of Rs 238.85 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. While it earned Rs 64.85 crore (India nett) on Day 1, Thursday (November 5), Ramayana made Rs 48.05 crore, Rs 69.80 crore, and Rs 56.15 crore over the next three days.