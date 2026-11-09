Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana: Japanese hit collects Rs 592 cr, beats Ranbir Kapoor film

Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana box office collection worldwide: Despite its limited worldwide release so far, director Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus Zero has posed significant competition to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1. In terms of profit, too, Godzilla Minus Zero has clearly emerged as the winner, having been made on just about 9 per cent of the Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer’s budget.

Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana box office collection

Although it has yet to be released in India and some other territories, the Japanese epic kaiju film is already dominating the global box office, significantly affecting Ramayana’s prospects. Godzilla Minus Zero has grossed $63 million (approximately Rs 592.91 crore) worldwide thus far, compared to Ramayana’s Rs 507.20 crore (approximately $54 million). According to Variety, while the epic kaiju film earned $31.6 million (Rs 297.31 crore) in North America, it made an additional $31.4 million (Rs 295.43 crore) from international territories where it has been released.