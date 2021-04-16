Gobar: Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Roy Kapur join hands for ’90s satire film

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is joining hands with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur for a satire set in the 90s titled Gobar, reported Variety. The film is set in North India and follows a veterinarian who chances upon the corrupt practices of the local state hospital and stands against them. The film is said to be a comedy.

Gobar will be directed by Sabal Shekhawat in what will be his first feature film. It is yet to be known if Devgn will star in the film along with producing it. The casting is still to be announced but the report suggests that the shoot will begin later this year.

Devgn said in a statement to Variety, “The story of Gobar is at once unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, as well as gripping and entertaining to the point that I’m confident it will compel people to go to the theatres. We are very clear about the impact we want to make. We want viewers to laugh, relax, perhaps think a little bit and be entertained.”

“Gobar is a story that chronicles the seemingly pointless but ultimately heroic journey of a simple citizen who deals with corruption in a way that will bring on many laughs, much adventure, and ultimately a simple message about the power of the common man. What makes the film entertaining and unique is that it is a situational comedy that sheds light on the inner workings of power,” said Siddharth Roy Kapur.

On the acting front, Devgn is looking forward to the release of Amit Sharma’s Maidaan and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He will be seen reprising his popular character Bajirao Singham in the upcoming Sooryavanshi in a cameo appearance. He will also be seen in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Indra Kumar’s comedy Thank God. Devgn is also directing and starring in Mayday, where he is sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Devgn recently produced Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull that is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.