FIR against Poonam Pandey for shooting obscene video on Goa govt property

A complaint has been filed against Poonam Pandey for doing an obscene video. (Photo: Poonam Pandey/Instagram)

Actor-model Poonam Pandey has once again landed in trouble. The women’s wing of Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against Poonam for shooting an indecent video at the Chapoli Dam in Canacona, reported ANI.

An FIR has also been registered against an unknown person at the Canacona Police Station, Goa for recording the video featuring Poonam Pandey.

ANI posted on Twitter, “Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women’s wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam.”

Earlier, Poonam Pandey filed a police complaint in Goa against her husband Sam Bombay claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her. He was later granted bail on a surety of Rs 20,000.

