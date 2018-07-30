Go Goa Gone 2 cast teases sequel

Go Goa Gone 2’s filming will start in January 2019. Go Goa Gone 2’s filming will start in January 2019.

The sequel to the 2013 zombie comedy Go Goa Gone is coming! The cast of the film, excluding Saif Ali Khan, posted a photo on their Instagram accounts teasing the film. Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and others can be seen thinking deeply about something – like the film’s plot? The writers of the first film are also in the photo so likely the film’s script is being written.

Earlier this month, Saif Ali Khan had confirmed that he will return as Boris in the sequel. In an interview with DNA, he said, “We are doing Go Go Gone 2. It’s an exciting idea and I’ve really liked it. I will return as Boris in the sequel. But this time, I’ll be on a different mission. Raj and DK have found an interesting premise for the second installment, which is in sync with the first part. They are currently writing the script.”

The first film was directed by Raj & DK. Go Goa Gone was a quirky comedy and appealed to the audience because of its unique sense of humour. The film was centered around a rave party where everyone turns into zombies. It was promoted as India’s first zombie comedy.

Saif also shared that the filming of Go Goa Gone 2 will start in January 2019. If the sequel will also be a zombie-based film is yet to be seen but with Boris at the helm, the audience can expect an exciting adventure. The directors said last year that the sequel might not feature the undead creatures.

